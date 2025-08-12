Sadness In Places That None Can See 

School is good. I smile, and help other students, and they say thanks. Sometimes I want others going through problems to hurt a little less. I know I’m not the only one with a burden to carry, so I try to be nice to everyone. I like to escape into books and poetry. Sometimes, I laugh. Then snap back to reality. My mum is not a villain, just lost in her own storm. And that I know. At school, I just get lost in my mind—thinking about how mum is and all that. My mum is amazing—she taught me to write, and I can write poetry and essays. I can speak publicly just because of her.