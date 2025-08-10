You would give him his medicines, look out for him. You didn’t know who to turn to. People had their lives. You wrote in your diary that only God knew the truth. Nani sold her jewellery within the family to raise money for the treatment. I remember it all. Things that would want me to forget, but you asked me to study literature. Poetry demands that we remember. It demands that we must not be afraid to confront anything. This is me trying to free myself of the burden of guilt and to assert my right to tell my story. Your story is mine too.