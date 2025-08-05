Faith Healers, Mental Health And Misbelief

“We went to hundreds of peers (faith healers), but there was no improvement in her condition. Many people told me that she was possessed by a djinn, but her condition only deteriorated, so we had no alternative but to consult the doctors,” said Haleema’s husband, Altaf Ahmad Shah, 39, an insurance agent. Altaf flipped through pictures on his phone, taken in a field near their house, showing his wife’s face and hands covered with mud. “After she had finished her household chores, she would go into the field and smear herself with mud,” he said with moist eyes.