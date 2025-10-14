RSS's Shadow Dance With Sufism In Kashmir Explained

Recalling his association with the RSS, Nazir says that he severed his ties with the NC as the party made false promises to its polling agents that it would provide them jobs. “The MRM started as a one-member organisation in Kashmir, but has now grown to a strength of more than 10,000 people. When I joined the MRM, there were only 21 members from across India, and I was the only member from Kashmir. I became disillusioned with other parties and chose to become the founding member of the Rashtriya Manch. I also contested the election from Tangmarg, but lost.” Nazir, who stays under police cover in his hotel room, says that he has also received threats from militants but did not leave the MRM. “Three of my brothers were killed by militants from 1994-2006,” he says. “While one of them was killed for holding an organisational post in the NC, another, who was a government employee, was gunned down due to my association with the MRM. During the protest after the killing of the militant Burhan Wani, I also urged that the all-party delegation should meet Hurriyat, but the separatist group did not meet them and the violence in Kashmir has only continued.”