At the Ashtabhuja Mandir gates, Suvarna is joined by dozens of women in sarees, gathering in disciplined rows under the saffron banner of dharma. She begins with the prarthana samaroh, leading the shakha, and calls out twice: “Hindu Rashtra!” The chant echoes through the air, a rallying cry for a unified Hindu nation. Among those standing in line is Aparna Hardas, a senior sevika in her fifties, her voice steady as she recites hymns. For the next six hours the women will remain at the temple, studying, singing and revisiting the words and legacy of “mausiji” Laxmibai Kelkar. “I joined the shakha because my mother-in-law was associated with it,” Aparna says. “This is about carrying forward the legacy. We do the Samiti’s work out of joy, not compulsion. And when your daitva (responsibility) increases, you are sometimes sent to travel, expenses taken care of. That too is service.”