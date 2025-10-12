A

In my book, I have explained the caste-based structure that exists within the RSS. While the RSS claims to transcend caste and unite all Hindus, my experience revealed a completely different truth. Dalits, I found, are used merely as foot soldiers and they are pushed to fight for the interests of upper-caste Hindus while their own identity and dignity remain unacknowledged. When Dalit volunteers first join the shakhas, there’s a superficial display of respect but beneath it, the Brahminical hierarchy persists and Dalits are systematically kept away from leadership roles. I personally faced caste discrimination several times, but the turning point came in 1991. In my village, Sidhiyas in Bhilwara district, senior RSS members refused to eat food prepared in my home. They had it packed and carried to another village, only to throw it by the roadside. It happened simply because I was a Dalit.

I immediately lodged complaints at every level, even writing to the then Sarsanghchalak in Nagpur but no one cared to respond. That silence, that refusal to hear my pain, laid bare the hypocrisy of the organisation. That’s when I decided to leave the RSS.