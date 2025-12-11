BCCI Set To Discuss Pay Parity In Women's Domestic Cricket And Take Call On Umpire's Match Fees Revision

The BCCI is set to discuss on the pay parity in women's domestic cricket and the match fees revision of Umpires. Additionally, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's annual contracts will also be discussed as the legendary duo set for a precedented demotion

Rohan Mukherjee
BCCI Set To Discuss Pay Parity In Womens Domestic Cricket
Whopping 2036 Matches! BCCI Announces Mega Domestic Cricket Schedule For 2019-20 Season
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BCCI set to sit down for a review meeting on December 22

  • Pay parity in women's cricket among the agenda

  • Check full report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will sit down in an upcoming meeting later this month to address and discuss about a potential revision on the payment structure of women's cricketers in the domestic circuit.

Team India's triumph at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 last month had prompted the need of such a revision in women's domestic cricket. Despite the pay parity at the senior level, there is plenty of disparity in the lower levels.

The meeting, which is said to be held online, will take place on Monday, December 22 from 7:00PM (IST) onwards. According to reports, the apex governing body is also intending to revise the match fees of Umpires in the domestic circuit.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Contracts Set To Be Discussed As Well

According to reports, the BCCI are planning to demote Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the annual central contracts list. Both of them are currently placed in the A+ category, but that is likely to change, since both of them no longer feature across all 3 formats.

If and when they get demoted, Rohit and Kohli will see their earnings drop down to 5 crores, 2 less than what they originally earn through the A+ contract.

Historically, the Grade A players feature in all three formats, but both Rohit and Kohli retired from the shortest and longest forms in 2024 and 2025.

Agendas Of BCCI's Meeting On December 22

  • Confirmation of Minutes of the 30th Apex Council Meeting.

  • Revision in payments for women cricketers in domestic cricket.

  • Update on BCCI Digital Properties.

  • Revision in umpire and match referee payments.

  • Annual Player Retainership Contracts.

  • Other business the Chairperson may consider necessary to include in the agenda.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
Tags

