Unbroken and Unfazed: The Success Stories of Differently-abled Cricketers

Amir Hussain Lone

Lone hails from Waghama village in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. As a child, he saw Sachin Tendulkar on television and since then he wanted to be like him. However, when he was eight years old, his life changed completely when he lost both his arms in an accident at his family’s sawmill. He was too young to make sense of the tragedy but his grandmother encouraged him to pursue cricket. He picked up different techniques—gripping the bat between his neck and shoulder and bowling using his feet—and perfected his skills. His determination helped him make it to the para cricket team. He played his first national match in Delhi and the first international match against Bangladesh in 2018. His performance led him to become the captain of the state team in 2015. He represented India in Nepal, Sharjah and Dubai. His journey from a small village in Kashmir to becoming an international cricketer has inspired many. For him, his biggest moment arrived when he finally met Tendulkar. “Meeting him was the most cherished and memorable moment of my life. I couldn’t sleep the night before,” says Lone.