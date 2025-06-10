Watch | Unbroken and Unfazed: The Success Stories of Blind Cricketers

The disability cricket in India is classified under four categories—blind, physically challenged, wheelchair and deaf. It comes under the umbrella of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI). The players often complain of the lack of funds and proper infrastructure as well as low media visibility. Despite this, the Blind cricket team, for instance, has won three T20 World Cups—in 2012, 2017 and 2022—and two ODI World Cups—in 2014 and 2018. The Nagesh Trophy—a T20 cricket tournament for the visually impaired happened between Delhi and Odisha.
Mohammad Zaffar Iqbal, an all-rounder and has been playing cricket for the past 22 years. He said, "When I played for Odisha and when I played for India, both had the same condition that people didn't know that blind cricket also exists."
Nilesh Yadav has been playing cricket for the Delhi State team for the past eight years. He said that our theme is to make a disabled person a taxpayer.
Rajeev Bansal, coach of Delhi team said that, “In normal cricket, you can stand outside the ground and point and tell the players to do this or that, and they can follow, but in blind cricket, you have to be on the ground for more than 10 hours."