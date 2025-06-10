Watch | Unbroken and Unfazed: The Success Stories of Blind Cricketers

The disability cricket in India is classified under four categories—blind, physically challenged, wheelchair and deaf. It comes under the umbrella of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI). The players often complain of the lack of funds and proper infrastructure as well as low media visibility. Despite this, the Blind cricket team, for instance, has won three T20 World Cups—in 2012, 2017 and 2022—and two ODI World Cups—in 2014 and 2018. The Nagesh Trophy—a T20 cricket tournament for the visually impaired happened between Delhi and Odisha.