The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold two press conferences on Tuesday (August 19, 2025) at its Mumbai headquarters. Key selection meetings for both the men’s and women’s national teams will precede these announcements, which will detail India's squad for the forthcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
Earlier, unverified reports suggested that the BCCI might release squad details online if the situation demands, potentially instead of a full broadcast press conference. However, the BCCI has released a statement on Monday, confirming the dual press conference.
Who Will Attend India's Team Announcement For The Asia Cup 2025?
The Senior Men’s Selection Committee will convene at the BCCI HQ, Mumbai, to select India’s squad for the forthcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup. A press conference will immediately follow this selection meeting, with the team captain and the chairman of the selection committee in attendance, and is expected to commence at 1:30 PM IST.
Ajit Agarkar, who chairs the Senior Men’s Selection Committee, will join India's T20 captain, expected to be Suryakumar Yadav, for the announcement. The ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to September 28.
This T20 tournament functions as a key preparatory event for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. India's campaign begins against the UAE on September 10 in Dubai, followed by a much-anticipated group match versus Pakistan on September 14.
What About Women’s Squads For Australia Series And World Cup?
The Women’s Selection Committee will also meet at the BCCI HQ, Mumbai. They will select India’s squads for both an upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.
A press conference will follow their selection meeting, attended by the team Captain and the Chairperson of the Women’s Selection Committee. This briefing is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST, also on the 4th Floor of BCCI HQ.
The BCCI has named Harmanpreet Kaur as the ODI captain, with Smriti Mandhana as her vice-captain; both will lead India in the World Cup. The ODI series against Australia precedes the World Cup.
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup will take place from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka. Eight national teams will participate, expanding the competitive calendar for women's cricket.
Live Streaming, And Equal Emphasis On Men's And Women's Teams
The BCCI will host in-person press conferences at its Mumbai headquarters, inviting wide media participation.
India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 2, and 3 from 1 PM IST on Tuesday, August 19, with streaming available on JioCinema. The women’s squad for the World Cup will also be revealed during the event.
It can be argued that these simultaneous squad announcements underscore Indian cricket's strategic planning for both men's and women's international competitions.
The Men’s Asia Cup serves as a critical litmus test and preparatory ground for the subsequent T20 World Cup, allowing the team to fine-tune strategies and player combinations.
Similarly, the Women's World Cup selection, preceded by the Australia ODI series, highlights India's ambition in the global arena. The inclusion of new venues for the Women's World Cup, spanning India and Sri Lanka, signifies the growing footprint and broader enthusiasm for the sport across the subcontinent.