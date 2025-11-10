FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2025: India Names 20-Member Squad; Jyoti Singh To Continue As Captain

India name 20-member squad for FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2025
Jyoti Singh captains the Indian team for FIH World Cup
Tournament taking place in Santiago, Chile from November 25 to December 13
Hockey India have named a 20-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile. Midfielder Jyoti Singh will continue to captain the Indian side, coached by former India international Tushar Khandker. The tournament will run from November 25 to December 13.
The 20-member India squad includes 18 players and two alternates. Chief coach Khandker expressed his contentment with the squad, stating that a core principle of discipline guided his team selection.
"I am very happy with the squad and the way they are playing at this moment," he said in a press release. "My main principle is discipline, and I kept that in focus while building this squad."
"We have gone through a rigorous training phase and have worked hard on our defensive structure and finishing inside the opponent's scoring area. The girls have shown significant progress and maturity in the past few months," he continued.
"We are all ready and keen to travel to Chile," Khandker concluded. "The girls are determined to perform exceptionally at the World Cup."
FIH Junior World Cup Fixtures
The Indian Women's Junior Hockey Team finds itself in Pool C. India will open their campaign on December 1 against Namibia, followed by games against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5.
The knockout stages will run from December 7 to 13, with the top teams from each pool progressing to the next round.
India Junior Women's Squad
Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz.
Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini.
Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan
Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur
Alternate Players: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno.
(With PTI Inputs)