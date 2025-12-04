India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI: How KL Rahul's Side Suffered Close Defeat To Proteas - Read Full Analysis

Beyond the record, the contest threw up several notable storylines, from standout individual performances to external conditions, that ultimately influenced the outcome. Read the full analysis as to how and why India lost the 2nd ODI against South Africa in Raipur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa 2nd ODI Full Analysis
India's Virat Kohli, right, shakes hands with South Africa's Corbin Bosch after India won the first One Day International match in Ranchi, India, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025 (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul's India suffered a close defeat to South Africa in the 2nd ODI

  • Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, level the series 1-1

  • Read our full analysis as to how and why the Indians were not able to come out on top

India failed to defend 358 as South Africa won the second ODI by four wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday (December 3, 2025).

This now stands as the joint second-highest successful chase in India in 50-over cricket. Back in 2019, Australia had hunted down 359 in Mohali to beat India, also by four wickets. The highest in India remains India's own pursuit of 360 against Australia in Jaipur in 2013.

South Africa, of course, still hold the world record for the biggest successful chase in ODI history -- 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006. Sri Lanka almost pulled off a 400-plus target in 2009 when they came short by mere three runs in pursuit of India's 414/7 in Rajkot.

Beyond the record, the contest threw up several notable storylines, from standout individual performances to external conditions, that ultimately influenced the outcome.

Here are five key talking points from the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI

1. Kohli, Ruturaj Lead The Way

India's innings revolved around two centuries. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck his maiden ODI hundred with a fluent 105 off 83 balls, while Virat Kohli notched up his 53rd ODI ton, scoring 102 from 93 deliveries.

Their 195-run stand for the third wicket laid the foundation, while skipper KL Rahul's unbeaten 66 off 52 balls ensured India closed strongly at 358/5 in their 50 overs.

2. A Chase Of Epic Proportions

South Africa's reply was measured at first, then explosive. After losing Quinton de Kock early, captain Temba Bavuma (48 of 46) and his deputy Aiden Markram steadied the innings.

In the middle overs, Matthew Breetzke (68 off 64) and Dewald Brevis (54 off 34) slammed fifties while giving Markram company.

Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj joined hands, adding 30 runs for the eighth wicket, to give finishing touches to the record chase after Markram almost anchored the innings with a fine century, 110 off 98 balls.

3. Did Dew Dictate The Contest?

The heavy dew proved decisive, neutralising India's bowling attack. Spinners Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav struggled to grip the ball, while pacers Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Prasidh Krishna leaked runs at crucial stages.

Krishna gave away 85 runs for his two wickets, Arshdeep managed two but conceded 54, and Rana finished with one for 70.

India's death bowling faltered, and a dropped catch of Markram by Yashasvi Jaiswal compounded their woes, allowing South Africa to finish the chase with relative ease.

4. Why India Came Up Short?

The defeat was the result of multiple factors. The dew made defending a large total difficult, rendering spin ineffective and reducing control for the seamers. Also, India's bowlers failed to sustain pressure in the closing overs, and lapses in discipline proved costly.

South African batters didn't panic. Markram kept one end intact while the others rotated around him, and they never allowed the required run rate to shoot up.

Adding to the narrative, India's misfortune at the toss continued -- they have now lost 20 in a row. While the toss is not always decisive, in day-night matches with heavy dew setting in, it can heavily tilt the balance.

5. What Lies Ahead?

The three-match series is now level at 1-1. The decider at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (December 6) will demand sharper bowling strategies and better adaptation to conditions from India.

For South Africa, having already swept the preceding Test series 2-0, another ODI series win would be a double delight under Temba Bavuma. With a five-match T20I series starting December 9, the Proteas in fact have the chance to end the year on a dominant note.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

Published At:
