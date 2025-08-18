Lionel Messi Has To Play In 2026 World Cup 'No Matter What', Says Angel Di Maria

Will Lionel Messi play 2026 World Cup? Injury problems in the last year have hampered Messi's involvement with Argentina at times, while he has remained tight-lipped over whether he will feature in their World Cup title defence

Argentinas Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria
Argentina's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria
  • Lionel Messi has to play in the 2026 World Cup "no matter what" says Angel Di Maria

  • Injury problems in the last year have hampered Messi's involvement with Argentina

  • Lionel Messi is the top scorer in MLS this season, netting 19 goals

Angel Di Maria says Lionel Messi has to play in the 2026 World Cup "no matter what" after questions were raised over his reliability.

Injury problems in the last year have hampered Messi's involvement with Argentina at times, while he has remained tight-lipped over whether he will feature in their World Cup title defence.

He scored seven goals and registered three assists in the 2022 edition as the Albiceleste lifted the trophy. Messi has also led Argentina to consecutive Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs Los Angeles Galaxy - | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Inter Miami 3-1 LA Galaxy, MLS 2025: Messi Returns From Injury To Inspire Herons Win

BY Photo Webdesk

He will turn 39 during next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico if he makes himself available for selection, and Di Maria, who retired from international duty following the 2024 Copa America, insists Messi needs to be in Lionel Scaloni's squad.

"Yes, yes. No matter what shape he's in, no matter what happens, Leo has to play in the World Cup, no matter what," Di Maria told La Naional, as quoted by Goal.

info_icon

"That's him, and he also keeps the national team growing and keeps people excited. That's him. It's like when Diego [Maradona] was there.

"It's them, and there's no one else. They're from another planet; they're not from here. We have to keep enjoying it, and hopefully it'll be in the best shape possible.

"Leo is an alien. He's a phenomenon — let's not waste the chance to keep watching him. I watch Inter Miami games because I want to keep watching. I never watched MLS, and now I have a season ticket just to watch it."

Lionel Messi is the top scorer in MLS this season, netting 19 goals in his 19 appearances so far.

He has amassed his haul from 12.7 expected goals (xG), overperforming by 6.3, with only Evander (16 goals from 6.1 xG) bettering that across the league (9.9).

Messi's goal against LA Galaxy on Saturday saw him move to 875 in his career overall, becoming the youngest player to hit that total. 112 of those have come in an Argentina shirt during his 20-year international career.

