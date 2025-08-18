On the Road to Nowhere: The Daily Struggles of India’s Gig Workers

1: Despite the rapid rise of gig work in India, the Periodic Labour Force Survey has not been updated to specifically identify gig workers.

2: Platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato classify the delivery persons as “partners” rather than employees, making the partnership label more of a burden than a privilege.

3: Drivers working with Uber and Ola claim that around 30% of each ride’s earnings are consumed by platform commissions, GST and fuel costs.