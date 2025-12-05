Supreme Court Jurisdiction On AI

CJI Kant, however, was unequivocal: "We use it in a very over-conscious manner and we do not want this to overpower our judicial decision-making." He underscored that while AI tools such as the Supreme Court Portal for Assistance in Courts Efficiency (SUPACE) and AI Saransh are invaluable for sifting through massive case backlogs – India's courts grapple with over 50 million pending matters – they remain strictly assistive. "Judges must cross-check. This is part of the judicial academy curriculum and is taken care of," the CJI added, noting that the Bar too must evolve to verify AI outputs, turning such errors into teachable moments.