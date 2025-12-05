Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: This is the Rohit Paudel-led Lions' last league phase game. Photo: X/Nepal Premier League

Catch the highlights of the 25th match of Nepal Premier League 2025, pitting Janakpur Bolts against Lumbini Lions played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Friday (December 5). Batting first, the Bolts posted a modest 132/6 in their 20 overs, a total built largely on a gritty 45 off 38 from Sangeeth Cooray and a late push from Mayan Yadav. Despite tight spells from Lions’ bowlers, the target was kept within reach. Chasing, Lumbini lost an early wicket but D’Arcy Short and Rohit Paudel steadied the innings. Key breakthroughs from Bolts’ bowlers briefly threatened a scare, but a composed finish under pressure, capped by a winning six from Dilip Nath, handed the Lions a 4-wicket victory with a few balls to spare.

5 Dec 2025, 02:01:24 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Hey There! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Friday. We are back with another Nepal Premier League live blog. Match 25 has Janakpur Bolts meeting Lumbini Lions in a high-stakes encounter, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the game.

5 Dec 2025, 02:26:32 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:45pm IST, with the toss at 3:15pm IST. The Janakpur Bolts vs Lumbini Lions, Nepal Premier League 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD TV channels in the country. In Nepal, the league will be telecast for free on Kantipur Max TV. Live streaming will be available on the Dish Home Go app.

5 Dec 2025, 02:53:03 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Squads Lumbini Lions: D Arcy Short, Sumit Maharjan, Rohit Paudel (c), Dilip Nath (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Thomas Draca, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam, Bishal Patel, Sameer Ali Musalman, Dinesh Adhikari, Niroshan Dickwella, Durgesh Gupta, Aadil Khan Janakpur Bolts: Lahiru Milantha (wk), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Mayan Yadav, Rupesh Singh, Sangeeth Cooray, Aaditya Mahata, Kishore Mahato, Maaz Sadaqat, Bikash Aagri, Shubh Kansakar, Sachin Bhatt, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Wayne Parnell (c)

5 Dec 2025, 03:26:21 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Toss Update Janakpur Bolts have won the toss and elected to bat first.

5 Dec 2025, 03:42:44 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Playing XIs Janakpur Bolts: Maaz Sadaqat, Aasif Sheikh(w), Anil Sah, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton(c), Aaditya Mahata, Mayan Yadav, Shubh Kansakar, Sangeeth Cooray, Sachin Bhatt, Rupesh Singh Lumbini Lions: Sumit Maharjan, D Arcy Short, Rohit Paudel(c), Sundeep Jora, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilip Nath, JJ Smit, Sher Malla, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tilak Bhandari, Abhishesh Gautam

5 Dec 2025, 03:53:39 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Game On! Maaz Sadaqat and Aasif Sheikh walk out to begin the innings. Maaz takes strike, and Smit prepares to bowl the first over.

5 Dec 2025, 03:57:23 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Out! | JAB 6/1 (1) What a start for the Lumbini Lions. Maaz Sadaqat sent the third ball from JJ Smit sailing over the ropes, but Smit hit back immediately. On the fifth delivery, he found the edge and Dickwella completed a sharp catch behind the stumps. A big wicket early, and the Bolts are under pressure right away.

5 Dec 2025, 04:11:50 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Out! | JAB 29/2 (5) Another wicket for Lumbini Lions. Trumpelmann skids one back in sharply, beating Anil Sah on the inside edge. The ball smashes into the pad and the umpire raises the finger. Sah departs for 7 off 10, and the Bolts sink deeper into trouble.

5 Dec 2025, 04:16:16 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Out! | JAB 36/3 (6) Another one down. Aasif Sheikh looks to go aerial against Sher Malla but mistimes it completely. Trumpelmann settles under it and takes a safe catch. Sheikh falls for 20 off 17, and Janakpur lose their third, pressure piling on.

5 Dec 2025, 04:37:02 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Out! | JAB 57/4 (10) Cleaned him up. Sher Malla strikes again with a delivery that nips back in and beats Shubh Kansakar’s defence. The stumps are rattled, Kansakar departs for 11 off 15. The Bolts continue to crumble.

5 Dec 2025, 05:03:07 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Out! | JAB 84/6 (14) Rohit Paudel turns the game on its head with a brilliant double strike. First, Sanjay Krishnamurthi miscues a big shot and D’Arcy Short settles under a simple catch. Off the very next ball, Paudel traps Loftie-Eaton plumb in front for a golden duck. Two wickets in two balls, and the Bolts are in deep trouble.

5 Dec 2025, 05:23:08 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: JAB 112/6 (18) Janakpur reach 112/6 after 18 overs, with Mayan Yadav on 18 off 15 and Sangeeth Cooray holding the innings together on 34 off 34. The Bolts are trying to finish strong, but Lumbini’s bowlers continue to keep things tight.

5 Dec 2025, 05:30:57 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: JAB 132/6 (20) A productive over for Janakpur as they collect 13 runs, thanks to smart rotation and a late six. The score moves to 132/6 after 20 overs. Sangeeth Cooray finishes on a fighting 45 off 38, while Mayan Yadav ends with a steady 27 off 23, giving the Bolts something to bowl at.

5 Dec 2025, 06:05:17 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: Second Innings Start! Sumit Maharjan and D’Arcy Short walk out to begin the chase. Maharjan takes strike, and Sangeeth Cooray has the new ball in hand to start proceedings.

5 Dec 2025, 06:06:19 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 3/1 (1) Perfect start for Janakpur! Sangeeth Cooray strikes first ball, sneaking one through Sumit Maharjan’s defence and knocking the stumps over. A golden duck, and Lumbini lose one immediately.

5 Dec 2025, 06:07:36 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 46/1 (6) After losing Sumit Maharjan first ball, Lumbini have settled well through D’Arcy Short and Rohit Paudel. The pair rebuilt calmly, rotating strike and punishing loose balls to move the score to 46/1 after six overs. Their steady partnership has eased the early pressure and put the Lions back on track.

5 Dec 2025, 06:20:20 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 63/2 (8) Big breakthrough for Janakpur! Sangeeth Cooray strikes again as D’Arcy Short misses a skidding delivery and is trapped plumb in front. Short departs for 30 off 24, and Lumbini lose a key wicket.

5 Dec 2025, 06:40:00 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 88/4 (12) Huge moment in the match! Mayan Yadav delivers a game-changing over, striking twice in two balls. First, he traps Rohit Paudel LBW for a well-made 34 off 32, cutting off Lumbini’s momentum. Immediately next ball, Sundeep Jora is beaten on the crease and struck plumb in front for a first-ball duck. Janakpur roar back as Lumbini suddenly slip into trouble.

5 Dec 2025, 07:08:40 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 113/5 (16) Breakthrough for Janakpur! Sanjay Krishnamurthi gets one to skid on and trap Dickwella in front. The umpire has no doubt, LBW given. Dickwella departs for 17 off 20, and Lumbini lose another at a crucial stage.

5 Dec 2025, 07:12:06 pm IST Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League: LUL 123/6 (18) Another strike for Janakpur! Sangeeth Cooray gets Smit to miscue a lofted shot, and Anil Sah settles under it for a clean catch. Smit falls for 21 off 19, tightening the chase pressure on Lumbini.