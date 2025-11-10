Bihar Phase II: Candidates Twice As Rich As 2020 State Elections

The data of 1297 out of the total 1302 phase II candidates this year, as checked by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Bihar Election Watch, show that on average, the candidates’ assets amounted to ₹ 3.44 crores. In comparison, the Phase One candidate had average assets of ₹ 3.26 crore per candidate. Furthermore, the 2020 Phase II candidate had an average asset amount of ₹ 1.72 crores.