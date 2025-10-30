Nearly Half Of The Candidates In Bihar Phase I Elections Are Crorepatis

Wealth concentration remains stark: Overall, 40 per cent of the Phase I candidates are crorepatis. While eight percent of candidates declared assets above Rs 10 crore, 32 percent fall in the Rs 20 lakh– Rs 1 crore bracket. 28 per cent have assets below Rs 20 lakh

Ainnie Arif
Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
BIHAR
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other leaders during a public meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. Photo: |PTI |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Of the 1,303 candidates contesting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, 519 (40 per cent) are crorepatis, with an average asset value of Rs 3.26 crore, according to the ADR and Bihar Election Watch report.

  • BJP candidate Kumar Pranay from Munger tops the list with assets over Rs 170 crore, while Mojahid Alam and Shatrudhan Varma declared the lowest at Rs 1,000 each; RJD’s Shambhu Nath Yadav reported liabilities exceeding Rs 66 crore.

In Bihar, 40 per cent of all candidates in Phase I are crorepatis, taking the tally up to 519 of the 1,303 candidates analysed. The data, analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms and Bihar Election Watch, show average assets of Rs 3.26 crore per candidate.

A significant concentration of wealth is visible among the candidates. About 8 per cent of them have declared assets worth over Rs 10 crore, while 7 per cent fall in the Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore range. 

A greater number of candidates, around 25 per cent, possess assets valued between Rs 1 crore and Rs 5 crore. 

Candidates with assets ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 1 crore make up the largest group, accounting for 32 per cent of the total. Meanwhile, 28 per cent of the contestants have declared assets below Rs 20 lakh, reflecting a notable mix of economic backgrounds among those in the electoral fray.

Related Content
Related Content
Political Capital: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at a public meeting in Begusarai district - | Photo: PTI
Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

BY Subir Sinha

Individual candidates:

The highest declared assets belong to BJP candidate Kumar Pranay from Munger, with over Rs 170 crore. Independent candidate Raj Kishor Gupta from Maharajganj follows with assets exceeding Rs 137 crore, while JD(U)’s Anant Kumar Singh from Mokama ranks third with more than Rs 100 crore. Among RJD candidates, Tarapur’s Arun Kumar tops the list with assets worth Rs 83 crore, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Randip Kumar Singh from Maner stands sixth with Rs 80 crore. 

Anand Kumar Singh from Mokama, ranked third among candidates in Phase I of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, had topped the list in 2020 with declared assets of around Rs 68 crore while contesting on an RJD ticket.  

Notably, no woman features in the top ten richest candidates this time. In 2020, JD(U)’s Manorama Devi from Gaya’s Atri constituency had secured the third position with assets worth approximately Rs 50 crore. 

The current top ten list does not have any candidate from the Indian National Congress, unlike in 2020 when Gajanand Shahi from Sheikhpura’s Barbigha, an INC candidate, had declared assets of about Rs 61 crore, second on the list. The candidate with the highest assets amongst the INC candidates this year is Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda, with more than Rs 30 crore, ranking 19 on the overall list. 

The lowest assets in 2025 are of Mojahid Alam from Darbhanga and Shatrudhan Varma from Patna, Barh, contesting from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Peoples Party of India (Democratic) respectively. Their total assets are at Rs 1,000 each.  

Alam, who was the face of JD(U) in Bihar’s Muslim-dominated Seemanchal area, quit the party after the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into effect, as he accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of compromising on secularism.

Varma had not provided the total in his affidavits, “it has been calculated on the basis of details provided by them in the same,” the report mentioned.

Shambhu Nath Yadav from Buxar’s Brahampur has the highest liability, at more than 66 crores. He is contesting from RJD, with total assets above 12 crore.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu - PTI
Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

BY Outlook News Desk

Party-wise crorepatis:

The influence of money power in elections is underscored by the tendency of major political parties to field wealthy candidates. In the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, 81 out of 114 candidates from the Jan Suraaj Party, 97 per cent from the RJD, 52 out of 57 from the JD(U), and 92 per cent from the BJP have declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore. 

Similarly, 27 out of 89 candidates from the BSP, 18 out of 23 from the INC, 13 out of 44 from the AAP, and 77 per cent from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) fall into the same category. 

Among the Left parties, 3 out of 5 CPI candidates, 2 out of 3 from CPI(M), and 2 out of 14 from CPI(ML)(L) have also reported assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Bihar Polls - null
Bihar Polls: PM Modi Says Congress-RJD Insulted 'Chhathi Maiyya'

BY Outlook News Desk

The campaigning in the state is in full swing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing two rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra on October 30.

Multiple high-profile politicians have joined the campaign for the elections, including Home Minister Amit Shah, UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi too held a rally on Wednesday in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga. 

Rahul, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is likely to address around 15 rallies in all in poll-bound Bihar. 

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections are scheduled on November 6 and the second on November 11. The election results will be out on November 14.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, 2nd SF: Litchfield Looking Dangerous|AUS-W 107/1 (15)

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Emiratis Lose Two Wickets In 234-Run Chase | UAE 93/2 (16)

  3. Shreyas Iyer Shares Recovery Update: India Batter 'Deeply Grateful' For Support After Spleen Laceration

  4. 17-Year-Old Australian Cricketer Passes Away After Being Hit In Neck By Ball: Report

  5. India Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Preview: Suryakumar And Co Head To Melbourne With Nose Ahead

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Tejashwi Pran’: Will Voters Buy Into INDIA Bloc’s Tall Promises For Bihar

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Cyclone ‘Montha’ Set to Hit Andhra Coast on Oct 28; AP, Odisha on High Alert

  4. Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall in Andhra; Heavy Rains, 100 kmph Winds Lash Coastal Areas

  5. The Caste Equation In Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns Taliban After Talks Breakdown In Turkiye

  2. 'Seven Brand-New, Beautiful Planes Were Shot Down': Trump Claims Credit For Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Trump Again Claims He Helped Prevent Indo-Pak War, Says Will Make A Deal With India

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival