"Bihar Voted For Its Soul": Highest Ever Provisional Turnout Recorded At 67.14% In Phase II Of 2025 Assembly Elections

Election Commission officials reported the figure at the close of polls at five PM, noting it eclipsed the Phase 1 record of 65.08 per cent on 6 November and the previous assembly high of 57.05 per cent in 2020. With long queues still visible at numerous booths even after hours, the final tally, expected Wednesday, could climb to 68-70 per cent, per ECI estimates. The surge, up 12.01 percentage points from 2020’s 55.13 per cent at this stage, reflects aggressive voter mobilisation by both NDA and Mahagathbandhan, bolstered by 6,000+ women-only “pink booths” that saw 1.75 crore female voters outpace males in rural strongholds.