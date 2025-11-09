Campaign Ends for High-Stakes Bihar Polls, Setting Stage for Final Phase of Voting

As the curtains fall on weeks of political rallies and heated exchanges, the upcoming phase is expected to determine the balance of power in Bihar, making it one of the most closely watched state elections in recent years.

Outlook News Desk
Bihar election
Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history. Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The campaign for the final phase of Bihar’s Assembly elections ended on Sunday after weeks of intense political activity.

  • Polling for 122 constituencies will be held on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

  • Leaders from both NDA and the INDIA bloc made final appeals, focusing on development, jobs, and governance as key election themes.

The high-voltage campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections came to a close on Sunday evening, marking the end of a fiercely fought contest defined by sharp rhetoric, caste equations, and competing claims of governance and development.

With the first phase of polling witnessing a record voter turnout of nearly 65 per cent, attention now shifts to the second and final phase, where 122 constituencies will vote on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Top leaders from across the political spectrum — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi — addressed multiple rallies in a last-minute effort to sway undecided voters. The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives.

Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to PTI.

The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.

As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.

Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.

Two districts — Muzaffarpur and Samastipur — crossed the 70 per cent mark, recording 71.81 per cent and 71.74 per cent turnout respectively. Other districts with notably high voting percentages included Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).

