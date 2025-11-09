Rahul Gandhi, Stalin Extend Birthday Wishes to Tejashwi Yadav, Emphasise Unity and Change

Rahul Gandhi and M.K. Stalin greeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday with messages underscoring unity and change.
Gandhi’s message reaffirmed a shared goal of political transformation, while Stalin praised Tejashwi’s leadership and commitment to social justice.
The greetings were seen as reflecting strengthening ties among opposition leaders ahead of upcoming elections.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday extended warm birthday greetings to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, highlighting camaraderie and shared political intent.
Rahul Gandhi, in his message, wished Tejashwi happiness and good health, adding that together they would “ensure change,” seen as a reaffirmation of the opposition’s collective resolve to challenge the ruling establishment.
Chief Minister Stalin also conveyed his wishes, lauding Tejashwi as a “young and dynamic leader” and expressing hope that he continues to work for social justice and equality. Both leaders’ greetings were viewed as symbolic of the growing solidarity among opposition parties ahead of future political battles.
Bihar registered a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the assembly elections held on 6 November, the highest in the state’s electoral history, according to PTI.
The Election Commission said that 3.75 crore voters were eligible to cast their ballots across 45,341 polling stations, including 36,733 in rural areas, to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates — 1,192 men and 122 women.
As per the latest figures from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, the turnout marks an increase of 7.79 percentage points compared to the 57.29 per cent recorded in the 2020 assembly elections.
Of the total electorate, 1.98 crore were men and 1.76 crore women, with officials noting that women voters turned out in large numbers.
Two districts — Muzaffarpur and Samastipur — crossed the 70 per cent mark, recording 71.81 per cent and 71.74 per cent turnout respectively. Other districts with notably high voting percentages included Madhepura (69.59), Saharsa (69.38), Vaishali (68.50) and Khagaria (67.90).