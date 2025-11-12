Bihar Elections: Why Women Who Voted 8.2% More Than Men Still Make Up Only 9.86% of Candidates

“We talk about equal representation—‘jitni aabadi, utni hissedari’ (representation proportional to population)—but where is that share? I am the first woman president of the Minority Congress in Bihar, and earlier presidents always got tickets. Why was I denied?” Fatema adds that after the results are declared, she will raise the issue of women’s representation within the party itself but insists that the question must also be asked of senior male leaders: why did they not give tickets to women?