Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Phase 2 Sees 47.6% Voter Turnout Till 1 pm Amid Tight Security

The voting is being closely watched as a key test of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with 1,302 candidates, including 136 women and one third-gender contender, contesting across the state.

Ashlin Mathew
Updated on:
bihar election phase 2
Security has been tightened significantly, with the state police sealing the nearly 700-kilometre border with Nepal for 72 hours to ensure smooth voting amid high political stakes. Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Polling continued across 122 Bihar assembly constituencies with 47.6% voter turnout by early afternoon amid tight security.

  • The elections are seen as a key test of Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with 1,302 candidates, including prominent JD(U) and BJP leaders, in the fray.

  • The Nepal border was sealed for 72 hours, while clashes between Congress and BJP supporters were reported in Araria during voting.

The second phase of polling proceeded steadily on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies in Bihar, with 47.62 per cent of the 3.7 crore electorate casting their votes by 1 pm. This phase is widely regarded as a test of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, with 1,302 candidates in the fray, including 136 women and one third-gender contender.

Polling began early today across 122 seats in Bihar, including Mithila, Kosi belt, western Bihar, Magadh, Angika and Seemanchal regions. The polling is taking place amid heavy security at the booths across Bihar, following the blast outside New Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday.

Security has been tightened significantly, with the state police sealing the nearly 700-kilometre border with Nepal for 72 hours to ensure smooth voting amid high political stakes.

Bihar’s Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar, confirmed that the border, spanning seven districts currently voting, has been sealed as a precaution to ensure peaceful polling. The move comes amid heightened security following a recent blast in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav hailed the turnout in the first phase of the elections, describing it as a clear signal from voters demanding “results” over what he called “empty promises.”

A clash erupted between Congress and BJP supporters at a polling station in Araria, Bihar, today during the second phase of the Assembly elections. Congress members alleged that BJP supporters threatened to assault their voters.

Although Kumar, a member of the state legislative council, is not contesting, the BJP-led NDA is emphasising his record of governance to counter anti-incumbency sentiment. Eight of his cabinet ministers are contesting, intensifying the battle for both the NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is relying on anti-incumbency sentiment and strong support from the Muslim electorate in several constituencies.

Leaders from across the political spectrum, including JD(U) acting president Sanjay Jha, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, and state Congress chief Rajesh Ram, cast their votes on Tuesday during the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

State Industries Minister Nitish Mishra, BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyashi Singh and Independent nominee Jyoti Singh, who is the wife of Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, also cast their votes.

BJP leader Shahnwaz Hussain and Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, too, voted in their respective booths.

Key JD(U) contenders include Vijendra Yadav (Supaul), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). BJP ministers in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

The first phase of polling on 6 November saw voter turnout reach 64.66 per cent, up from 57.29 per cent in the 2020 Assembly elections, as 121 constituencies across 18 districts went to the polls. Vote counting is on November 14.

Published At:
Tags

