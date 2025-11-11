PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Set New Turnout Record In Final Phase Of Polling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Bihar voters to turn out in large numbers for the second and final phase of Assembly elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the people of Bihar to turn out in large numbers as voting began for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. He urged voters to set a new record in participation and strengthen democracy through active engagement at the ballot box.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister encouraged first-time voters to not only exercise their franchise but also inspire others to vote. Polling in this phase is being held across 122 constituencies, deciding the fate of over 1,300 candidates, including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led government.
The first phase of polling had recorded over 65 per cent voter turnout, and authorities are hopeful of a similar or higher response in this round.
Bihar is set for the second leg of its Assembly election on Tuesday, November 11, when 122 constituencies across 20 districts will vote. The 2020 Bihar Assembly election saw the BJP take 42 of the 122 constituencies now voting in the second phase. The RJD secured 33, the JD(U) 20, Congress 11, and Left parties five. In the 2015 poll, when the JD(U) and RJD were partners, the BJP tally fell to 36, while the JD(U)–RJD–Congress combine swept 80 of these seats.
This year, 1,302 candidates are contesting, including 136 women. More than 45,000 polling stations have been set up, and around 3.7 crore citizens are eligible to vote.
The seats in this phase stretch across northern, southern and western Bihar. The BJP has long enjoyed an advantage in Tirhut, Saran and the northern Mithilanchal belt. Thirty-one constituencies in Champaran and Madhubani are seen as pivotal. In 2020, these seats recorded the highest turnout at nearly 60 per cent. The NDA won 25, while the Mahagathbandhan managed six, weakening the Opposition’s bid for power