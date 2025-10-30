Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Himachal CM attacks NDA’s “20 years of stagnation,” highlights Congress welfare model and pledges OPS revival, ₹2,500 aid for women, and ₹25 lakh free medical care.

Outlook News Desk
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Photo: PTI
  • Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the INDIA bloc will restore the Old Pension Scheme in Bihar if elected, citing its success in his state.

  • He criticised the NDA for Bihar’s underdevelopment and promised welfare measures including ₹25 lakh free healthcare and ₹2,500 monthly aid to women and the elderly.

  • Sukhu compared Bihar’s low per capita income with Himachal’s and claimed Congress governance improved education and welfare outcomes.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, declared on Thursday that the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be reinstated in Bihar if the INDIA alliance were to take power.

Talking to reporters here, Sukhu said, "There has been no sign of development in the 20 years of NDA rule in Bihar. This is evident from the fact that 64 per cent of people in Bihar live on Rs 66 per day." He asserted that there was a need to "change for good" in the state, adding that Bihar, which could have emerged as a major tourism hub, "has been left in a dismal state by the NDA government".

Sukhu said the OPS was restored in Himachal Pradesh in the first cabinet meeting of his government, resulting in a tenfold increase in the pension amount for state employees.

"Nearly 1.36 lakh government employees have benefitted from the scheme," he claimed.

The chief minister clarified that the move was made as part of Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to fulfil the Congress’ promises, and not for political gain ahead of the polls.

The U-Turn: Prashant Kishor’s decision to not contest from Raghopur disappointed his supporters - | Photo: Ranjan Rahi
Prashant Kishor: The Unreluctant Politician And The Reluctant Contester

BY Umesh Kumar Ray

He also accused the NDA government in Bihar of "distributing Rs 10,000 to women to gain political mileage before the assembly elections".

Highlighting his government’s welfare initiatives, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh has ensured "an unprecedented MSP on milk", promoted organic farming by offering support prices for select produce, and encouraged the transition of public transport towards electric vehicles.

Drawing a comparison, he claimed, "The per capita income of Bihar stands at Rs 87,000 vis-à-vis Rs 2.57 lakh in Himachal Pradesh." Sukhu claimed that the quality of education in Himachal Pradesh has improved significantly since the Congress came to power.

"When there was a BJP government till 2022, Himachal Pradesh was ranked 21st, but today, following our new education policy, we have climbed to fifth position as per ASER," he said.

"The Congress ideology, thinking and action are directed towards changing the lifestyle of the people," Sukhu added.

According to the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, if the INDIA group wins power in Bihar, it will support independent work and higher education, offer free medical care to residents valued at Rs 25 lakh, and give Rs 2,500 to women, widows, the old, and those with disabilities.

Sukhu responded, "The entire nation is Congress' vote bank," when asked why there was no Muslim contender for the bloc's deputy chief minister position. People were granted the right to free speech and expression by the INC, which also battled for independence. In India, there is a Congress voter inside every individual.

With PTI inputs.

