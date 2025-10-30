Bihar Election: Why Does No Party Address Land Reforms During Campaigning?

This angered the landed gentry, as many had been bypassing laws to hold on to land beyond the ceiling limits. The Commission pointed out that the Bihar Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling Area and Acquisition of Surplus Land) Act, 1961, fixed the ceiling for a family of five or more at 15 acres, and this limit needed to be upheld. The report also drew criticism from religious leaders, as it recommended that religious institutions existing since 1950 should be subject to the same ceiling. The Commission’s proposal for a new law to protect the interests of bataidars (sharecroppers), who make up about 15-20 per cent of the state’s cultivators, further added to the controversy.