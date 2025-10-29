Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter Jagriti enters Bihar politics with Jan Suraaj, promoting value-based politics.
She prioritises better healthcare, women’s welfare, and education in Morwa.
Running her own campaign, she stresses door-to-door outreach over caste-based politics.
As Bihar’s election season heats up, political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) has bet on legacy by fielding Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of socialist icon and former Chief Minister Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, from the Morwa assembly seat in Samastipur. Jagriti, daughter of Karpoori Thakur’s younger son Virendra Nath Thakur, joined the JSP only last year in 2024. Her rise into politics signals the JSP’s ambition to co-opt a significant political legacy ahead of the crucial polls. Thakur speaks with Avantika Mehta about her politics, her agency as a woman candidate, and her grandfather’s legacy in Bihar.
You are widely described as Karpoori Thakur’s granddaughter — how does that legacy shape your decision to enter electoral politics now, and does it shape how you talk about caste and social justice to women voters in Morwa?
Being the grand-daughter of Jan Nayak is a matter of pride but it also invokes a sense of responsibility towards all sections of the society. The value-based politics which Jan Nayak has strived for has now become a misnomer. That’s why I have decided to enter into the electoral fray.
It is also a responsibility for me to establish value-based politics and issue-based politics. Wherever I go in the electorate, people remember Jan Nayak with teary eyes.
This gives me a strength further to give my life and energy to the people of Morwa.
Can you give one concrete example of a message or programme you inherited from that legacy that you’re using on the campaign trail?
I am talking about all sections of the society irrespective of caste.
The issues the people are facing on the ground are very miserable and need a concrete thinking on lines of Jan Nayak to attain an all-inclusive society.
Who in Morwa brings up Karpoori most often — women, men, elders? Has invoking the legacy ever been a liability?
In Morwa elderly people are literally idolising Jan Nayak. Similarly, the younger generation talks often about Jan Nayak, the values he has set up in his personal life as well as political life.
It (the legacy) is not a liability but a sense of responsibility towards all sections of society.
Jan Nayak was a leader as well as a sympathiser of all sections of the society. Limiting Jan Nayak as leader of only extremely backward classes would be injustice to his values and ideals.
With you being a dentist, many women see you through the lens of health and care — how are you translating your medical experience into concrete promises for women’s health in Morwa?
The health-related facilities in Morwa are in very bad shape and peoples/patients are generally referred to higher centres. Most of these people are poor and lack finances for curing despite long claims of the Govt. We do need to revive the health facilities with better facilities, manpower and equipment.
Which local facilities will you upgrade first and why?
Nayak Karpuri Thakur – The Referral hospital needs complete overhaul and it will be tackled first.
Do you have costed proposals or partner NGOs you’ve spoken to?
No
Can you name one quick win you could deliver in 100 days?
On this I will take Party line which is in electoral fray with following poll promises.
Low-interest loans for enterprising women.
Quality education by establishing modern schools in each block. Till achieving this goal, childs can go to private schools which will be funded by Govt.
Pension of ₹2000 to elderly.
A department for anti-migration.
Linking agriculture with MGNREGA.
Jan Suraaj’s pitch emphasises “fresh faces” and professionals. How are you connecting that pitch to the everyday needs of rural, EBC and Dalit women in Morwa who may distrust professionals from outside their caste or class?
People are fed-up with such narratives and want issue-based politics which can deliver results. People are in pain; they have to send their childs to other states for works. Jan Suraaj Party has effectively taken up these issues and we will definitely address these issues for making Bihar a glorious place once again.
Do you have local outreach people from those communities on your team? Give an example of a meeting where a rural woman pushed you to change messaging or a policy promise.
I am focusing on door-to-door meeting, and I wish to cover as many houses as I can. The people are empathising with the cause.
The 2023 caste survey changed party arithmetic. From canvassing in Morwa, do women vote primarily along caste lines — or are welfare and gender-specific issues cutting across caste?
In my view people will vote beyond that arithmetic and will vote for issues of Bihar beyond any line. I am happy that our party has touched the hearts of people and in my view the next govt after this election will be the People’s government.
Self-help groups (Jeevika) and anganwadi/ASHA networks mobilise many women. Who in your team liaises with anganwadi/SHG leaders? Have any SHG leaders publicly refused to back a party? Have you offered any concrete support for SHGs beyond promises?
Yes, I am working with SHGs and recently met with these groups and these are really a community assets which can be further strengthened. If Jan-Suraaj come into governance these SHGs will further be strengthened financially and will be further diversified in true senses.
Critics say parties sometimes field women as tokens. Do you feel your candidacy is substantive — do you control campaign funds, staff and messaging?
In my case everything is opposite I am single handedly handling all these issues from planning to execution. Campaign budget is as per EC’s guidelines and funds are being donated by family members, friends, public and Jan-Suraaj Party.
Can you give one decision you personally made in this campaign that shows real authority?
For example: Who authorised your campaign budget? Who writes your speeches? Have you ever been overruled by a male party leader on candidate placement or messaging?
Campaign budget is as per EC’s guidelines and funds are being donated by family members, friends, public and Jan-Suraaj Party. I don’t use written speeches, but My father sometimes gives me issues to think upon and I used to discuss with him. I have not been overruled by anyone. All are helping me to in this journey.
Which three policies targeted at women would you prioritise in your first 100 days — and how will you ensure they reach marginalised women who are often left out in implementation?
These policies are to one) have low interest loans for enterprising women and two) to have pensions of ₹2000 pm to eligible elderly women, and thirdly, to focus on women’s health issues including sensitisation.
In many households’ older men or caste elders still determine the family vote. From your door-to-door work, how much autonomy are you seeing among women — are they telling you how they will vote?
As I have told you earlier elderly people who knows JanNayak are very much with me and will pour blessings upon me.
I have also convinced them that I will always be there to help you and with people in all circumstances. Women at large are helping me in this journey happily.
Follow-ups: Have you ever heard a woman refuse to vote as her household expected? How do you handle it when a woman wants to speak but her family stops her? Any anecdote you can share?
Has your team mapped women’s turnout booth-by-booth? Where are the biggest gaps (by caste, age, geography), and what micro-interventions are you using to boost turnout on polling day?
I am a first timer and these micro-strategies are beyond my working. I am simply seeking blessings from the people. During campaigning i am also urging the voters to come out in large no. for making bihar glorious again.
Parties sometimes use targeted welfare promises to win bloc support. Have you seen or been offered any caste-specific welfare promises aimed at winning women’s votes? How do you view vote-banking through targeted benefits?
Jan Suraaj is the only party in Bihar which speaks truth and this party has no culture of making false promises. What is achievable is being promised along with road-map to achieve it. District administration or local area administration is the backbone of government schemes as well as welfare measure
Social media shapes perceptions of “fresh faces.” How are you using online and offline outreach to reach women who aren’t on social media — and are you worried influencer-style outreach misses older and rural women?
Administration will be strengthened with staff to cater the population intended. As we see many departments are understaffed and, in this scenario, how can you achieve the desired result. I am also using Facebook and WhatsApp on social media for online outreach. For offline I am doing door-to-door meetings, nukkad sabha etc.