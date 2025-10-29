Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

A

Being the grand-daughter of Jan Nayak is a matter of pride but it also invokes a sense of responsibility towards all sections of the society. The value-based politics which Jan Nayak has strived for has now become a misnomer. That’s why I have decided to enter into the electoral fray.

It is also a responsibility for me to establish value-based politics and issue-based politics. Wherever I go in the electorate, people remember Jan Nayak with teary eyes.

This gives me a strength further to give my life and energy to the people of Morwa.