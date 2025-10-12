With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

Ashish Ranjan, founder of the Data Action Lab for Emerging Societies, notes that Jan Suraaj’s 51 names were part of its “core stock” — members who had been working with the party for nearly two years and could have drifted away if the list had been delayed further. He explains, “Around 50% of candidates in every party are fixed early on. Parties know that around 20% rebellion is inevitable during elections. Prashant Kishor’s first 51 candidates were his stable team members. Now the party is watching how other alliances move on their ticket distribution.”