JD(U) Finalises Lists For Bihar Poll, May Drop Four Candidates

Party leaders indicated that the final list would showcase both continuity and renewal, reflecting JD(U)’s attempt to strengthen its prospects ahead of the high-stakes polls.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
JDU bihar elections
Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Janata Dal (United), led by CM Nitish Kumar, has finalised its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, likely dropping four sitting MLAs to balance experience with fresh representation.

  • The party aims to address local political dynamics while presenting a mix of continuity and renewal to strengthen its electoral prospects.

  • The Election Commission announced the Bihar polls will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14; the schedule follows calls to conduct elections after the Chhath festival for higher voter turnout.

The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has finalised its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. As part of this exercise, the party is likely to drop four sitting MLAs.

The decision is seen as part of JD(U)’s strategy to strike a balance between experience and fresh representation, while addressing local political equations in key constituencies.

Party leaders indicated that the final list would showcase both continuity and renewal, reflecting JD(U)’s attempt to strengthen its prospects ahead of the high-stakes polls.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the state. Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14, 2025.

The term of the current 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly expires on November 22. Political parties across the spectrum had urged the Election Commission to hold the elections immediately after the Chhath festival, citing that a significant portion of the state’s population returns home during the festivities, ensuring higher voter turnout.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: WI All Out For 248, IND Enforce Follow-On

  2. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet And Co Face Big AUS-W Test

  3. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rabada Dismisses Shafique LBW; PAK 107/1 (28) At Lunch

  4. Oman Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: OMA Eye Win Over QAT

  5. Crown Jewel 2025: Roman Reigns Delivers Unexpected Ashes Teaser - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  2. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  3. 100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

  4. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  5. No Women Allowed: How The Taliban Transported Its Misogyny To India

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. László Krasznahorkai And The Literature of Ruin: When Darkness Becomes Witness

  4. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics