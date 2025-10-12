JD(U) Finalises Lists For Bihar Poll, May Drop Four Candidates

The Janata Dal (United), led by CM Nitish Kumar, has finalised its list of candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, likely dropping four sitting MLAs to balance experience with fresh representation.
The Janata Dal (United), led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has finalised its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. As part of this exercise, the party is likely to drop four sitting MLAs.
The decision is seen as part of JD(U)’s strategy to strike a balance between experience and fresh representation, while addressing local political equations in key constituencies.
Party leaders indicated that the final list would showcase both continuity and renewal, reflecting JD(U)’s attempt to strengthen its prospects ahead of the high-stakes polls.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political contest in the state. Voting will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14, 2025.
The term of the current 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly expires on November 22. Political parties across the spectrum had urged the Election Commission to hold the elections immediately after the Chhath festival, citing that a significant portion of the state’s population returns home during the festivities, ensuring higher voter turnout.