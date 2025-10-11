BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

The Bihar School Examination Board released the provisional Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 for the October 5 entrance exam, covering both Paper I and Paper II.
Candidates can download the answer key PDFs by visiting the BSEB website’s “Answer Keys” section and selecting the appropriate question paper code.
Objections against the answer key must be filed by October 14, 2025, using the online Objection Form, with a ₹200 fee per challenged question.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025, marking a crucial step for candidates who appeared in the DElEd entrance exam held on October 5, 2025. This provisional answer key allows aspirants to cross-check their responses, estimate scores, and raise objections before the final results are declared.
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025
The Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 is now available on the official BSEB website. It includes correct responses for all questions across Paper I (General Knowledge and Language) and Paper II (Pedagogy and Subject Concern). The answer key is provided in PDF format, listing question numbers alongside correct option codes.
How to Download Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025?
Visit the Bihar School Examination Board official portal at bsebbihar.com.
Navigate to the “Answer Keys” section and select “DElEd Entrance 2025.”
Click on the “Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 Link.”
Download the PDF for both Paper I and Paper II.
Save the files and take a clear printout for reference.
Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025: Details Mentioned
Each PDF of the Bihar DElEd entrance 2025 answer key contains:
Exam date and session details
Question paper code (A, B, C, D)
Question numbers and corresponding correct options
Instructions for the objection process
Ensure you download the answer key matching your question paper code.
Bihar DElEd 2025: How to Challenge Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025?
Candidates unsatisfied with any answer can file objections by October 14, 2025. The Bihar DElEd Objection Form 2025 is available on the BSEB website. Steps to challenge:
Log in with your application number and date of birth.
Select the question you wish to challenge.
Provide valid justification and supporting references.
Pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question via net banking or UPI.
Submit the form before the deadline.
How to Calculate Bihar DElEd 2025 Score?
Each correct answer awards +1 mark, while incorrect responses incur a penalty of 0.25 marks. Use the formula:
Total Score=(Correct Answers×1)−(Incorrect Answers×0.25)Total Score=(Correct Answers×1)−(Incorrect Answers×0.25)
No marks are deducted for unattempted questions.
Bihar DElEd 2025 Result and Cutoff List
The Bihar DElEd 2025 result is expected in late October 2025. Alongside the results, BSEB will publish the Bihar DElEd 2025 cutoff list, indicating minimum qualifying marks category-wise. Tentative cutoffs are likely around:
General/EWS: 90–95 marks
OBC/BC: 80–85 marks
SC/ST: 70–75 marks
Candidates meeting the cutoff will be eligible for the counselling process, where they must complete document verification and seat allocation formalities.