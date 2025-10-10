JEE Main 2026 Registration: Process, Eligibility & Key Details

JEE Main 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Students who passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or 2025, or who are appearing in 2026, may apply. There is no age limit, and candidates can attempt both January and April sessions within the same year. Minimum qualifying marks typically stand at 75% aggregate in Class 12 for the general category and 65% for SC/ST, subject to final NTA guidelines.