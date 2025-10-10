JEE Main 2026 Registration: Process, Eligibility & Key Details

JEE Main 2026 registration opens mid-November 2025, with the deadline in the first week of January 2026
Eligibility: Class 12 passed/appearing students (2024-2026); no age limit; unlimited attempts allowed
Registration process: Online through nta.ac.in with OTP verification, document upload, and fee payment
Application fees: General ₹1,000-₹4,000; SC/ST ₹500-₹2,000; female candidates get 50% concession
Two sessions available: January (last week) and April (second week), with results within two weeks
Official portal: jeemain.nta.nic.In; helpline 011-40759000 for queries and support
The JEE Main 2026 registration will open in mid-November 2025, marking the start of the admission process for aspiring engineers seeking entry to NITs, IIITs, and other central technical institutes. Candidates must follow official procedures on the NTA portal to ensure a successful application.
JEE Main 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Students who passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024 or 2025, or who are appearing in 2026, may apply. There is no age limit, and candidates can attempt both January and April sessions within the same year. Minimum qualifying marks typically stand at 75% aggregate in Class 12 for the general category and 65% for SC/ST, subject to final NTA guidelines.
JEE Main 2026: Registration Process
Visit the official NTA site (nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in).
Click “JEE Main 2026 Registration” and choose “New Registration.”
Enter basic details, name as per Class 10 certificate, date of birth, mobile number, and email, and verify OTPs.
Log in with the generated application number and password.
Fill in academic details and select up to four exam centers and sessions.
Upload scanned photograph, signature, and category certificate (if applicable) per specifications.
Pay the application fee online via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI.
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
JEE Main 2026: Application Fee
General/OBC-NCL: ₹1,000 for one session Paper 1; ₹2,000 for both papers in one session; doubling amounts for two sessions.
SC/ST/PwD: ₹500 for one session Paper 1; ₹1,000 for both papers in one session; doubling amounts for two sessions.
Female candidates receive a 50% concession as per NTA rules.
Important Dates
Registration starts: Mid-November 2025
Last date: First week of January 2026 (January session)
Admit cards: Two weeks before each session
Exam dates: Last week of January and the second week of April 2026
Results: Declared within two weeks after each session
Official Link & Support
The only valid portal for applications is https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates should avoid third-party websites. For assistance, contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.
Completing the JEE Main 2026 registration accurately and on time is essential. Keep all documents and confirmations secure, as they are required for counselling and admission. This streamlined process ensures fairness and transparency for all engineering aspirants.