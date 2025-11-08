New CBSE Rule Simplifies JEE Main 2026 Registration for Class 11 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a stern directive to all affiliated schools to immediately provide Class 11 registration numbers to students applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The directive came after CBSE received multiple complaints from parents and students reporting that schools were withholding these registration numbers despite earlier guidelines released on October 30. The National Testing Agency, which conducts JEE Main examinations, has made the Class 11 registration number mandatory for completing the online application form. CBSE clarified that schools "must invariably provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026," emphasizing the critical importance of this documentation.