New CBSE Rule Simplifies JEE Main 2026 Registration for Class 11 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued a stern directive to all affiliated schools to immediately provide Class 11 registration numbers to students applying for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026. The directive came after CBSE received multiple complaints from parents and students reporting that schools were withholding these registration numbers despite earlier guidelines released on October 30. The National Testing Agency, which conducts JEE Main examinations, has made the Class 11 registration number mandatory for completing the online application form. CBSE clarified that schools "must invariably provide the Class 11 registration number to students appearing for the JEE Exam 2026," emphasizing the critical importance of this documentation.
Critical Application Window and Important Dates
The JEE Main 2026 application process began on October 31 and will remain open through November 27, 2025, providing students a limited window to register. The examination will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21-30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1-10, 2026. Cities for examinations will be announced by the first week of January 2026, allowing applicants sufficient planning time for travel and logistics. Results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 will be declared on February 12, 2026, followed by Session 2 results announcement.
JEE Main Eligibility and Paper Structure
JEE Main 2026 consists of two distinct papers serving different educational pathways. Paper 1 targets engineering aspirants seeking admission to BE/BTech programmes at National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, plus universities recognized by participating state governments. Paper 2 caters to students applying for BArch and BPlanning courses across India. Most importantly, JEE Main serves as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced, which determines admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology.
Joint Secretary (Coordination) Agarwal, who signed the directive, urged all school heads and principals to comply immediately to prevent technical hurdles during student applications. The Class 11 registration number helps verify academic credentials and ensures seamless coordination between schools and NTA examination authorities. As per NTA guidelines, there is no age limit to appear for JEE Main 2026, and candidates who passed or are appearing in Class 12 in 2024, 2025, or 2026 are eligible to apply, greatly broadening access for aspiring students.