Maharashtra Integrates MahaDBT Scholarships with CAP: Simplified Admission and Scholarship Process from 2026

Streamlined Process and Eligibility

Under the new system, eligible students will receive scholarship approval directly during the centralised admission process rather than applying afterward on the MahaDBT portal. Students will no longer need to renew applications annually; instead, they must submit only marksheets and attendance records from the previous academic year. This integration will initially apply to select professional courses during the next academic year, with full implementation planned by 2027-28. The Maharashtra CET Cell will coordinate with the IT department managing the MahaDBT scholarship login portal to streamline data transfer between admission and scholarship systems.​