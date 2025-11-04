Maharashtra Integrates MahaDBT Scholarships with CAP: Simplified Admission and Scholarship Process from 2026

Maharashtra streamlines scholarship distribution by integrating MahaDBT portal with CAP admission process. Eligible students receive approval during admission without separate applications. Full implementation by 2027-28.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra Integrates MahaDBT Scholarships with CAP:
Maharashtra Integrates MahaDBT Scholarships with CAP: Simplified Admission and Scholarship Process from 2026
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Maharashtra government integrates the MahaDBT scholarship portal with the Maharashtra CET Cell's centralised admission process starting in 2026

  • Eligible students receive scholarship approval at admission; no annual renewal is needed, reducing bureaucratic burden significantly.

  • Integration covers engineering, medicine, pharmacy, management, law, and teacher training courses from the next academic year.

  • The state allocates Rs 8,000 crore annually for scholarships benefiting SC, ST, OBC, EWS, SEBC, minorities, and women students.

Maharashtra's higher and technical education ministry has announced a transformative restructuring of its scholarship distribution system that will streamline the application process for thousands of students. The government plans to integrate its MahaDBT scholarship portal with the Maharashtra CET Cell's centralised admission process (CAP), eliminating the need for separate scholarship applications following college admission. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced this initiative on Wednesday, emphasizing how the change addresses long-standing student complaints about cumbersome documentation and delayed approvals.​

Streamlined Process and Eligibility

Under the new system, eligible students will receive scholarship approval directly during the centralised admission process rather than applying afterward on the MahaDBT portal. Students will no longer need to renew applications annually; instead, they must submit only marksheets and attendance records from the previous academic year. This integration will initially apply to select professional courses during the next academic year, with full implementation planned by 2027-28. The Maharashtra CET Cell will coordinate with the IT department managing the MahaDBT scholarship login portal to streamline data transfer between admission and scholarship systems.​

Coverage and Government Support

The Maha DBT scholarship integration will initially cover engineering, medicine, pharmacy, management, law, and teacher training courses. Maharashtra runs comprehensive scholarship and freeship programmes for disadvantaged groups, including scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker sections (EWS), socially and economically backward classes (SEBC), minorities, and women. Currently, 70-80% of Maharashtra students receive some form of financial assistance through these programmes. The state allocates approximately Rs 8,000 crore annually across various scholarship schemes managed by different departments.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
MoE Announces AI Curriculum from Class 3 Onwards: Key Details You Should Know

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Addressing College Fee Issues

Current challenges include colleges demanding full fees at enrollment while awaiting state reimbursements. Minister Patil suggested allowing colleges to recover reimbursement amounts through government-guaranteed loans with interest covered by the state. The chief minister has restructured the account head for processing college dues, with the higher and technical education department already clearing its outstanding payments. The government is also considering regulating additional charges levied by professional colleges by including them within the umbrella tuition fee decided by the Fee Regulating Authority, though this requires calculating increased state reimbursement obligations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Coming Up; International Cricket Returns To Faisalabad After 17 Years

  2. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  3. When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

  4. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release