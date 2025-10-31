MoE Announces AI Curriculum from Class 3 Onwards: Key Details You Should Know

The Ministry of Education has announced that the AI curriculum in schools will be introduced from Class 3 onwards, beginning the 2026-27 academic year. This MoE announcement on AI curriculum represents a significant shift toward preparing students for a technology-driven future. The Ministry of Education AI policy initiative integrates Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking as foundational universal skills across all schools nationally. The Department of School Education and Literacy unveiled this framework during a stakeholder consultation on October 29, 2025, bringing together experts from CBSE, NCERT, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. This AI learning India initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, marking India's commitment to developing an AI-literate generation equipped with critical thinking and ethical awareness.