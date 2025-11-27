JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Session 1 Application Tomorrow

JEE Main registration for session 1 closes tomorrow, November 27; candidates must apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in before deadline.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main registration window for session 1 tomorrow, November 27, 2025, marking the final opportunity for engineering aspirants to submit their applications for the January examination. The JEE Main registration 2025 cycle has witnessed significant interest from candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes at prestigious institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other engineering colleges across India.
The JEE Main registration process requires candidates to complete their applications through the official portal at jeemain.nta.nic.In before the deadline. NTA has confirmed that session 1 examinations will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026, while session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026. The agency has expanded examination accessibility by increasing exam cities from 284 to 323, ensuring a wider reach for candidates across the country.
JEE Main Registration Process and Requirements
Candidates completing their JEE Main registration must follow a systematic online application process. Engineering aspirants should visit jeemain.nta.nic.In, click on the registration link, and create their login credentials by providing basic personal details. After registration, candidates must fill in their academic qualifications, select examination centres, choose their preferred medium of examination from 13 available languages, and upload the required documents. The JEE Main registration document requirements include a photograph (80% face visible against white background, 10-200 KB in JPG/JPEG format), signature (10-100 KB), Class 10 marksheet (50-300 KB in PDF format), PwD certificate if applicable, and identity proof (10-200 KB in JPG/JPEG format). After completing the form, candidates must pay the application fee to finalise their submission.
Form Correction Window and Important Guidelines
The JEE Main registration ends tomorrow does not mean candidates cannot rectify errors in their applications. NTA will open the JEE Main registration correction window on December 1 and 2, 2025, providing a one-time facility to edit selected details in submitted applications. The agency has emphasised that no changes will be accepted beyond this designated correction period. Candidates should note that exam dates, shifts, and slots will be randomly allotted through a computer-based system, ensuring fairness and transparency. The JEE Main 2026 examination pattern remains unchanged from last year, featuring 75 questions carrying 300 marks across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections.
Exam Schedule and Cut-off Information
The JEE Main registration deadline is tomorrow deadline necessitating immediate action from pending applicants. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM and afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM. The duration is 3 hours for non-PwD candidates and 4 hours for PwD candidates. Last year's category-wise cut-offs provide reference points: General (93.10), EWS (80.38), OBC-NCL (79.43), SC (61.15), and ST (47.90). Calculators in any form will not be permitted during the examination, and candidates must attempt numerical questions without any calculating device.