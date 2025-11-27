JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA to Close Session 1 Application Tomorrow

Form Correction Window and Important Guidelines

The JEE Main registration ends tomorrow does not mean candidates cannot rectify errors in their applications. NTA will open the JEE Main registration correction window on December 1 and 2, 2025, providing a one-time facility to edit selected details in submitted applications. The agency has emphasised that no changes will be accepted beyond this designated correction period. Candidates should note that exam dates, shifts, and slots will be randomly allotted through a computer-based system, ensuring fairness and transparency. The JEE Main 2026 examination pattern remains unchanged from last year, featuring 75 questions carrying 300 marks across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics sections.