NBEMS cancels NEET PG results of 22 candidates from 2021–2025 over malpractice.
13 candidates from the NEET PG 2025 session are most affected by disqualification.
All invalidated scorecards are declared null and void; use for admission or employment is deemed unlawful.
Counselling process for NEET PG 2025 to continue as planned in October 2025.
Action reflects NBEMS’s zero-tolerance policy against exam misconduct.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG result cancellation for 22 candidates across multiple examination sessions from 2021 to 2025, with the majority being from the recent NEET PG 2025 session. This decisive action underscores the board's commitment to maintaining examination integrity in medical entrance tests.
Breakdown of Cancelled Results
NEET PG 2025 result cancelled for 13 candidates out of the total 22 disqualified students, making it the most affected session in the five-year period. The NBEMS NEET PG 2025 list of debarred candidates shows the following distribution:
NEET PG 2025: 13 candidates disqualified
NEET PG 2024: 3 candidates disqualified
NEET PG 2023: 4 candidates disqualified
NEET PG 2022: 1 candidate disqualified
NEET PG 2021: 1 candidate disqualified
Reasons for Disqualification
The NEET PG 2025 candidate's disqualification occurred primarily due to the use of unfair means during examinations. According to the NBEMS official NEET PG 2025 notification, 21 candidates were found guilty of malpractice by the Examination Ethics Committee after comprehensive investigations.
Additionally, one candidate was disqualified following the disposal of Writ Petition No. 5785/2025 before the Karnataka High Court, specifically affecting Srusti Bommanahalli Rajanna.
Official Statement and Legal Implications
The NEET PG 2025 exam result's cancelled status renders all associated scorecards null and void. NBEMS has issued a stern warning stating: "Producing the said scorecard and/or result of NEET-PG of respective session for any purposes, including employment, enrolment, registration, or admission to PG courses, shall be unlawful".
The board has disclaimed all responsibility for any admissions, jobs, or registrations obtained using these invalidated NEET PG results. The official notice emphasises that "NBEMS disclaims any responsibility or liability arising from employment, admission, or enrolment based on the NEET PG result cancelled herein above".
Impact on Counselling Process
While the NEET PG result 2025 update affects 13 candidates from this year's session, the overall NEET PG 2025 counselling process remains on track to begin in the third week of October 2025. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to proceed with counselling for eligible candidates as scheduled.
How to Access the Debarred Candidates List?
NEET PG 2025 candidate eligibility can be verified through the official list of ineligible candidates available on the NBEMS website. Students can access the NEET PG 2025 ineligible candidates list by following these steps:
Visit the official website natboard.edu.in
Click on 'NEET PG' under the 'Examination' section
Select 'Result' from the menu
Click on 'Cancellation of result for NEET-PG' PDF
Check the comprehensive list containing roll numbers, names, sessions, and disqualification reasons
The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, across 1,052 centres in 301 cities with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. Results were declared on August 19, 2025, with cut-off scores set at 276 for the general category and 235 for the SC/ST/OBC categories.
This strict enforcement action demonstrates NBEMS's zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice and serves as a warning to future candidates about the severe consequences of unfair practices in medical entrance examinations.