Impact on Counselling Process

While the NEET PG result 2025 update affects 13 candidates from this year's session, the overall NEET PG 2025 counselling process remains on track to begin in the third week of October 2025. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to proceed with counselling for eligible candidates as scheduled.

How to Access the Debarred Candidates List?

NEET PG 2025 candidate eligibility can be verified through the official list of ineligible candidates available on the NBEMS website. Students can access the NEET PG 2025 ineligible candidates list by following these steps:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on 'NEET PG' under the 'Examination' section Select 'Result' from the menu Click on 'Cancellation of result for NEET-PG' PDF Check the comprehensive list containing roll numbers, names, sessions, and disqualification reasons

The NEET PG 2025 exam was conducted on August 3, 2025, across 1,052 centres in 301 cities with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing. Results were declared on August 19, 2025, with cut-off scores set at 276 for the general category and 235 for the SC/ST/OBC categories.

This strict enforcement action demonstrates NBEMS's zero-tolerance policy toward examination malpractice and serves as a warning to future candidates about the severe consequences of unfair practices in medical entrance examinations.