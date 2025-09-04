NIRF Rankings 2025 Released: India’s Premier Educational Institutions Revealed

The NIRF Rankings 2025 released today mark the tenth edition of India’s most prestigious educational ranking system. The Ministry of Education officially unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings on September 4, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing the comprehensive list of top nirf ranking colleges in india.
NIRF Rankings 2025: Top 10 Colleges in India
The NIRF Rankings 2025 overall category showcases India’s most distinguished higher education institutions. IIT Madras continues its remarkable dominance, securing the first position for the seventh consecutive year in the overall category and an unprecedented tenth consecutive year in engineering. The NIRF Rankings out reveal that IISc Bengaluru maintains its stronghold as the second-best institution overall.
The top 10 institutions in the overall category are:
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
2. Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru, Karnataka
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai, Maharashtra
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur, West Bengal
7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee, Uttarakhand
8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) - New Delhi
9. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - New Delhi
10. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Top 10 Engineering College by NIRF 2025 Ranking
The Top 10 nirf Engineering college rankings demonstrate the continued excellence of Indian Institutes of Technology. IIT Madras maintains its engineering supremacy for the tenth consecutive year, achieving a remarkable score of 89.46. The NIRF Rankings 2025 for engineering showcase:
1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai (Score: 89.46)
2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi (Score: 86.66)
3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai (Score: 83.09)
4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur (Score: 82.79)
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur (Score: 76.88)
6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee (Score: 76.00)
7. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad (Score: 71.55)
8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati (Score: 71.86)
9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu (Score: 66.88)
10. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi - Varanasi (Score: 66.69)
NIT Tiruchirappalli emerges as the only non-IIT in the top 10 engineering institutions, demonstrating the quality of National Institutes of Technology.
Top 5 Medical College by NIRF 2025
The Top 5 NIRF 2025 Medical college rankings showcase India’s premier medical education institutions. AIIMS Delhi retains its supreme position for the seventh consecutive year, maintaining its status as the nation’s leading medical college. The medical category rankings reveal:
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi - New Delhi
2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) - Chandigarh
3. Christian Medical College - Vellore, Tamil Nadu
4. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) - Puducherry
5. Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
Top 10 Management College by NIRF 2025
The Management college rankings in NIRF Rankings 2025 continue to be dominated by the Indian Institutes of Management. IIM Ahmedabad retains its prestigious position as India’s premier business school, followed by other distinguished IIMs.
The top 10 management institutions are:
1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad
2. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore
3. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode
4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
5. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
6. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai
7. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta
8. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
9. Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurugram
10. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur
The NIRF Rankings 2025 encompass 17 different categories, including the newly introduced Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category, reflecting the framework’s evolution to address contemporary educational challenges. These rankings, based on parameters including teaching quality, research output, graduation outcomes, inclusivity, and perception, continue to serve as the most credible benchmark for academic excellence in India.
The NIRF Rankings out for 2025 reaffirm the dominance of traditional powerhouses while recognizing emerging centers of excellence across various disciplines. Students, parents, and policymakers can access the complete rankings at the official website nirfindia.org to make informed decisions about higher education choices.