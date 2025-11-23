Two BLOs Suspended for Negligence During Voter List Revision in Bahraich

Two booth-level officers in Bahraich were suspended for failing to perform duties during the electoral roll revision drive.
One officer avoided duty by seeking medical leave, while the other refused to execute assigned tasks.
Authorities said the negligence disrupted the SIR process, leading to immediate disciplinary action.
Two booth-level officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district have been suspended for negligence during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The action was taken after the district magistrate reviewed reports indicating that both officials failed to carry out their assigned duties.
According to officials, one of the suspended officers, headmistress Shama Nafees, repeatedly ignored instructions to report for BLO duty at her designated polling station and instead applied for medical leave. The second officer, assistant teacher Anurag, allegedly refused to perform SIR-related tasks even after being contacted by senior authorities.
District officials said the lapses undermined the voter list revision process, prompting immediate disciplinary action. The suspensions come amid tighter monitoring of BLO performance across the state.