Will Prashant Kishor Quit Politics? Claim Goes Viral As JD(U) Leads Over 65 Seats

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, with early trends indicating a strong lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is ahead in at least 70 seats.
Within the NDA, the JD(U) is currently leading in 69 seats, exceeding Prashant Kishor’s earlier prediction of 25.
With the results set to be announced on November 14, social media is now abuzz with speculation over whether Prashant Kishor will follow through on his statement and quit politics.
An interview of Kishor with News 24 has now gone viral, in which he asserted: “After the results, if JD(U) wins more than 25 seats, please come and tell me. Even if Jan Suraaj wins, inform me; otherwise, I will quit politics.”
When asked about the basis of his prediction, he responded, “You asked how could this happen? I am saying with certainty that JD(U) won’t win more than 25 seats. Write down what I say.”
He further added, “There’s no need to explain why. This is like a bet. I see the election as already over for JD(U).”
According to early trends, the JD(U) has emerged as the largest party in the elections yet.
