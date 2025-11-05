Jagriti Thakur Steps Into Bihar Politics With Jan Suraaj, Reviving Kapoori Thakur’s Legacy

Jagriti promises healthcare, women’s welfare and basic amenities
She prioritises promoting value-based and clean politics.
Says long-standing adminstratve apathy stalling growth in the region
As she makes a transition from medicine to politics, Dr. Jagriti Thakur, the granddaughter of the legendary socialist leader, Bharat Ratna awardee and former Chief Minister Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur (JSP), is a candidate fielded by Prashant Kishore’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). She will be contesting from the Morwa assembly seat in Samastipur.
A doctor by profession, she aims to work to upgrade the health-related facilities in Morwa to elected to power. “Most of these people are poor and lack finances for curing despite long claims of the Govt. We do need to revive the health facilities with better facilities, manpower and equipment," she said.
About her uncle, Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramnath Thakur, who is from a different political party (JD-U), she says, “I have his blessings, but I remain committed to the people of Morwa, a constituency deeply connected to my grandfather's legacy. I have got the blessings of my uncle. Nitishji is respected to me, as he has worked. But it is the blessings of the people of Morwa that matters for me. My objective is to take the legacy of my grandfather forward by working for the people of Morwa, who seem to have been left behind,” she told HT.
"My grandfather has also started from the scratch with people’s basic issues that they deserve but have been denied. Prashant Kishor has created a new wave in politics, which talks about people. I met him around two years ago when he was on his padyatra and I was impressed by the way he raised people-centric issues, which all parties are at least talking about now. He has been able to change the narrative. So, I decided to contribute and join, she told Hindustan Times.
“The value-based politics which Jan Nayak (her grandfather) has strived for has now become a misnomer. That’s why I have decided to enter into the electoral fray. It is also a responsibility for me to establish value-based politics and issue-based politics. Wherever I go in the electorate, people remember Jan Nayak with teary eyes. This gives me a strength further to give my life and energy to the people of Morwa,” she told Outlook.
She says Prashant Kishor’s efforts to change political narratives around public service inspired her to join politics, as she aims to revive Karpoori Thakur’s legacy through direct engagement with the community.