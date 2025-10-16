Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

Recent polls by IANS-Matrize and NewsX forecast the NDA between 136 and 150 seats, giving it an edge.

A
Amal Chandra
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prashant Kishor, along with Jan Suraaj National President Uday Singh
Prashant Kishor, along with Jan Suraaj National President Uday Singh, during a press conference Patna, Oct 13 (ANI): Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor, along with Jan Suraaj National President Uday Singh, with other dignitaries, during a press conference as they released the second candidate list of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Patna on Monday. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A state of over 83 million people, Bihar has 40 seats.

  • Over four crore Biharis work outside, sustaining other states and sending back remittances that outstrip Bihar’s own ₹10.97 lakh crore GSDP.

  • Bihar’s 40 MPs can sway the Rajya Sabha and shape the momentum for the 2029 general election.

Picture this: a young auto-rickshaw driver on Patna’s crowded Fraser Road, hands rough from endless shifts, eyes dulled under the October sun. He’s about Tejashwi Yadav’s age—mid-30s—but feels twice as old, scraping by on fares that barely feed his family. “Kaun jeetega? Hum haar rahe hain har roz,” he mutters. Who will win? That question hums through Bihar’s narrow lanes as the Election Commission announces the state’s two-phase polls—November 6 and 11, with results on November 14, fittingly Children’s Day. A date meant for innocent hope now bears political reckoning.

If the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan under the INDIA bloc barely wins, it would reflect the Nehruvian vision of fairness and justice that once influenced Bihar’s politics. Yet early surveys suggest a different trend. The NDA—a lasting coalition formed through caste-based calculations and political strategies—holds the lead. In Bihar, voting is more than a democratic act; it is a direct confrontation amid historic divisions and long-unfulfilled aspirations.

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

BY Aditya Sondhi

A State of Contradictions and Continuities

Bihar’s journey is fraught with contradictions, tragedy entwined with endurance. The 2000 Bihar Reorganisation Act cleaved the state, stripping it of Jharkhand’s forests and minerals. Once a powerhouse of 83 million people and 54 Lok Sabha seats, Bihar was reduced to a 40-seat state of 13 crore. The split ushered in a "special politics" as leaders like Nitish Kumar and the Yadavs learned to wield Delhi’s levers from Patna.

Related Content
Related Content

Migration remains Bihar’s most telling statistic. Over four crore Biharis work outside, sustaining other states and sending back remittances that outstrip Bihar’s own ₹10.97 lakh crore GSDP. Yet per capita income stays trapped at ₹68,828—₹50,000 below the national average. This drives a quiet exodus of youth. As crores of voters prepare to cast ballots, the state’s verdict carries national weight. Its 40 MPs can sway the Rajya Sabha and shape the momentum for the 2029 general election. It can even impact the existence of the NDA Government. 

Caste sits at the heart of this politics: both scaffolding and shackling. Nitish Kumar’s 2023 caste survey was more than an enumeration; it was a revelation. It counted 36.01 per cent Extremely Backward Classes, 27.13 per cent OBCs, 14.27 per cent Yadavs, 19.65 per cent Dalits, and 15.52 per cent upper castes. The results triggered new reservation demands, lawsuits, and sharpened the polarisation between RJD’s “MY” (Muslim-Yadav) bloc and NDA’s intricate alliance of EBCs, upper castes, and Dalits. In Muzaffarpur’s fields, one farmer summed it up: “Hum EBC hain, par vote hamara nahi, unka.” We belong to the EBCs, but our votes belong to someone else. In Bihar, caste is not just identity. It’s the lens for justice, loyalty, and even God.

One Voice: MPs from the INDIA bloc participate in a protest against the EC’s SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar - Photo: PTI
Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

BY Pragya Singh

Nitish Kumar’s Tightrope and the NDA’s Arithmetic

Few figures loom over Bihar’s landscape like Nitish Kumar. He is the wily, weary, silver-haired survivor of Indian politics. At 74, his health flickers as a topic of speculation. Yet his brand of sushasan—good governance—endures in the paved roads cutting through forgotten hamlets and 24-hour power that reaches mud huts. But even progress can grow stale. “Nitish ji ne sadak banaya, par sapne nahi,” says a tea-seller near Gandhi Maidan. Roads, yes. Dreams, no.

Nitish’s career shows adaptability. He was with Lalu’s RJD against BJP’s Ram wave in 1990, split in 1995, joined NDA in 2005, left over Modi’s rise in 2013, sided with RJD-Congress in 2015, returned to NDA in 2017, rejoined RJD in 2022, and finally went back to BJP in 2024. The nickname “Paltu Ram” sticks, but in Bihar’s pragmatic politics, loyalty is a luxury.

The NDA today is a careful patchwork: JD(U)’s Kurmi base, BJP’s upper-caste and urban muscle, Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV) commanding five per cent Paswan influence, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) courting Mahadalits. The BJP, despite its national might, has never ruled Bihar alone. Its best performance—74 seats in 2020—came tethered to Nitish’s JD(U). Historically, its vote share hovers around 20–25 per cent, reliant on allies to cross the 122-majority line.

Recent polls by IANS-Matrize and NewsX forecast 136 to 150 seats for the NDA, giving it an edge. Yet this numerical comfort hides unease. In flood-hit Gaya, the 2024 deluge destroyed crops worth ₹6,000 crore. "Viksit Bihar" sounds more like an aspiration than an achievement. The NDA’s challenge is less arithmetic than empathy—can its slogans reach those whose stomachs remain empty?

Nehru and Me Artwork by Riyas Komu - null
A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

BY Harish Khare

The Opposition’s Attempts and the Wildcard Factor

Across the aisle, the Mahagathbandhan is a quilt of contradictions stitched together by necessity. The RJD’s 75 seats, Congress’s 19, and the Left’s 16 from 2020 make it formidable on paper. Its purpose is fragile. At its centre stands Tejashwi Yadav, 36, Lalu’s son and inheritor of both legacy and liability. Acquitted in 2024 of the land scam case, he campaigns with a mix of idealism and defiance. He promises ten lakh jobs, ₹10,000 monthly aid for women, and a 20-month plan to “undo 20 years of NDA failure.” His appeal to youth—especially first-time voters—is visceral.

The “MY” bloc remains RJD’s spine. Yet Tejashwi knows he must break Nitish’s EBC wall to expand. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra revived Congress’s faint pulse here. It's projected 7–10 seats underline the limits of charisma. Still, the alliance’s emotional power persists. In Nalanda’s villages, one can still hear, “Laluji ne roti di, ab beta naukri dega.” Lalu gave us food; his son must give us work.

Adding to the churn is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, launched from Patna Sahib in October. Contesting over 200 seats, the movement blends populism and reform—offering ₹10,000 per family, transparency, and local empowerment. While Kishor is unlikely to win big, his three to five per cent vote share could tilt 30–40 seats by drawing anti-Nitish and youth voters. His quiet message—“not revolution, but repair”—finds resonance in Bihar’s restless cafés and coaching centres.

Number Crunching: Rahul Gandhi explaining the “vote theft” situation at a press conference - | Photo: Getty Images
Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

Modi’s Shadow 

Above all hovers Narendra Modi. His 2024 Lok Sabha sweep—30 of 40 seats—testified to his personal magnetism, especially among upper castes and non-Yadav OBCs. But state politics often tell a harsher story. The loss of livelihoods to floods, the ache of migration, and vanishing jobs have thinned the sheen of “Modi guarantee.” 

Even so, the Prime Minister plans over 20 rallies. He is armed with ₹1.25 lakh crore in development announcements.

Facing him is an opposition cry: “Vote Chori.” Born from Rahul Gandhi’s August 2025 claim of electoral manipulation—EVM glitches and booth captures—the phrase has become a moral campaign. The RJD has mobilised 50,000 “poll guardians” in 38 districts, training them on apps like cVIGIL. For many, this echoes history; in the 1990s, nearly 1,000 died per poll until TN Seshan’s reforms tamed the chaos. Now, webcasting and digital monitoring aim to safeguard trust. If turnout rises from 58 per cent in 2020 to 70 per cent this year, 10–15 crucial seats could flip.

Beyond Numbers: Bihar’s Verdict & India’s Mirror

The arithmetic remains balanced. The NDA offers governance, literacy, and power access but faces fatigue and fracture. The Mahagathbandhan brings moral energy and youth appeal, yet is hindered by disunity. Kishor’s Jan Suraaj might disrupt the contest further. A hung assembly—NDA at 110, MGB near 100, Kishor’s group with 20—seems likely, suggesting another post-poll realignment.

But Bihar’s significance goes beyond the state itself. In a post-2024 India, the BJP’s parliamentary majority is already smaller. A loss in Bihar would weaken Modi’s image and encourage the INDIA bloc, which won 234 seats, to push harder. A win, however, would solidify the NDA’s position in the Lok Sabha for 2029 and make Modi’s coalition even stronger as he approaches 75.

As November’s chill settles, imagine again that rickshaw driver—waiting in line, thumb inked blue. His vote isn’t just for roads or subsidies; it’s a plea for dignity. On Children’s Day, when the results arrive, Bihar’s youth, the real inheritors of its promise, deserve ballots that heal, not betray. Because in this theatre of caste and coalition, the real question endures: who wins when the people keep losing?

<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/pti_coverage.asp?gid=45> Phoolan Devi Shot D - null
<a href=http://www.outlookindia.com/pti_coverage.asp?gid=45> Phoolan Devi Shot D

BY Outlook News Desk

(Views expressed are personal)

About the author :

Amal Chandra is an author, political analyst and columnist. He tweets @ens_socialis

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Round One Day 2 Updates: Ishan Kishan Eyes Double Ton As Jharkhand Dominate

  2. Gill Hugging Rohit, Kohli's Thumbs-Up And More: Best Moments From Indian Team's Australia Departure

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: What Is India's Position After Pakistan's Win Over South Africa?

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 1 Report: Siddhesh Lad’s 116, Ajay Mandal Delivers Rescue Ton

  5. Nepal Vs Oman Highlights, ICC T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Bhurtel, Jha Star As NEP Beat OMN By 38 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  4. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  5. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women In RSS: A Paradoxical Puzzle

  2. Not Against Hindi, But Imposition’: DMK Reaffirms Tamil Priority Amid Rumours Of Ban

  3. Ashley Tellis Arrest By FBI Triggers Political Debate In India

  4. Day In Pics: October 15, 2025

  5. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

Entertainment News

  1. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  2. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  3. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  4. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  5. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga Dies in Kerala During Ayurvedic Visit

  2. Russia Pushes Back Against Trump Warning That The Russian Economy Is Near Collapse

  3. Australia’s High Court Upholds Visa Ban On Candace Owens

  4. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

  5. Dozens Killed As Afghan Taliban, Pakistan Exchange Deadliest Gunfire In Years

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round One Day 1 Key Updates: Ishan Kishan Steals The Show With Magnificent Century

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Highlights, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain, Teams Share Points

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence