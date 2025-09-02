Today, even though Rahul used Mahadevapura as an example to launch the campaign against alleged vote chori, the BJP in Karnataka stands unfazed. In fact, BJP MLA Aswanth Narayan, a former minister, openly admits there could be some discrepancies in the voters’ list. “The Mahadevapura constituency includes many places like Whitefield where a significant number of migrants live,” says Narayan. “So, there are chances of discrepancies in the electoral rolls, many of which can be identified and corrected well before the election. The Congress, which took no action nor filed any case after the results were in, is now blaming the system. This reveals their political impropriety, and will further alienate them from the voters.”