Shifting Sands: 2024 Election Is A Warning Bell For BJP In Uttar Pradesh

After the Lok Sabha elections, while doing fieldwork in a village in Banda district, along the Yamuna, I found that the majority of the villagers were from the Nishad community—a caste group listed under OBCs in UP and a politically sought-after community. An old woman said she was looking for the ‘panja’ symbol in the machine but could not find it. She then asked her son and voted for the ‘cycle’. The Congress was not contesting here. When I visited the same village in 2021, the situation was different. There was no mention of the Congress at that time. But this time, people were aware that the Akhilesh-Rahul combine was contesting against Modi.