Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor

This election quells some of these doubts, thanks to the common voter. Like the Unknown Soldier, we have to salute the Anonymous Voter. The verdict puts some of these doubts to rest but does not clear them altogether. Have we as a nation halted the country from taking a rightward lurch or is it just a small blip in the great churn? Will the rewriters of history—yearning for a tryst with another destiny—go back to the drawing board, come up with even grander plans and lure the multitudes into believing they are changing the idea of India together? Can the common man and woman, powerless in the face of a blitzkrieg of tall promises, rousing rhetoric and bombardment through the media, stand up to discern what is the right idea of India? She has to stand up on her own because the forces on the other side, a motley crowd of rag-tag groupings, of inflated egos and shrill voices, of opportunistic U-turners and corrupt self-servers, are going to be of no help. They are so unimaginative and jaded that all they can pull out from their bag of tricks are age-old caste differences, quotas and reservation promises and freebies. Add to this, the uneven playing field they are battling on, as the other side is stacked up on unlimited money power, a servile state machinery and a well-oiled propaganda factory.