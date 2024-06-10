Burden Of The Allies

This experience constitutes an important episode if we want to understand the relationship that the RSS and its political arm, the BJP, have had towards coalitions. Wherever the BJP exists, the RSS functions as the ‘extra-constitutional centre of power’—that is to say, regardless of the popular mandate that the BJP receives, it is finally accountable not to its electorate but to this organisation that is not accountable to any institution or forum. Further, the RSS—and therefore the BJP—espouses samarasta or cultural homogeneity as its ideal, which not only runs counter to the long and diverse history of the subcontinent, it is also inimical to any attempt to reconfigure power relations between the upper castes on the one hand, and the Dalits and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) on the other. It was, in fact, around the issue of 26 per cent reservation for OBCs introduced by Karpoori Thakur in early 1978 that one of the major conflicts between the socialist bloc and the RSS lobby had broken out in the JP.