NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting Today; Portfolios To Be Revealed

NDA Government 2024 Formationa LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi has officially been sworn-in for a historic third term. Along with Modi, 71 Ministers - 30 Cabinet and 36 Ministers of State have took their oaths at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday to form the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. With their portfolios yet to be revealed, the new NDA government will be conducting its first ever meet on Monday.

Danita Yadav
10 June 2024
Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting Today; Portfolios To Be Revealed PTI

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu Becomes Youngest MP

With a return to coalition politics, the Modi 3.0 cabinet was distributed across the NDA allies, with BJP holding key figures. Amongst these allies is Telugu Desam Party's Ram Mohan Naidu.

Naidu, who was once the National General Secretary of TDP, is now one of the youngest MPs to hold a cabinet berth.

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Key Figures Return For 3.0 Cabinet

Among the 72 minsiters inducted on Sunday, there are a few key figures from the Modi 2.0 Cabinet who were retained by the Prime Minister. Some of these names are -

  • Nirmala Sitharaman

  • S Jaishankar

  • Rajnath Singh

  • Piyush Goyal

  • Amit Shah

  • Nitin Gadkari

  • Dharmendra Pradhan

  • Hardeep Singh Puri

  • Kiren Rijiju

  • Dr Manskukh Mandaviya

Modi Third Term 2024 LIVE: Modi Marks First PM Hattrick Since 1962

Before Narendra Modi;s third term, the only Indian Prime Minister to remain in power for three consecutive terms was Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru served as prime minister of India for 16 years, initially as the interim prime minister, then from 1947 till his death in 1964.

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Star-Studded Oath Ceremony For Narendra Modi's Third Term

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, singer Kailash Kher and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among notable attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Diretor and Producer Rajkumar Hirani and many more were spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Make Debut 

Along with some familiar faces, several MPs made their debut in the Central Government on Sunday. actor turned politician Chirag Paswan, BJP national president JP Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhand and many others were inducted as cabinet ministers.

Narendra Modi Takes Oath As PM For Record 3rd Term, Here’s Full List Of Ministers Sworn In

BY Danita Yadav

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Irani, Thakur Missing From New Cabinet | Who Didn't Make The Cut 

At least 20 key players of the Modi Cabinet 2.0 have not made the cut for the new government. From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur, here are the ministers who didn't make it -

  • Ajay Bhatt

  • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

  • Meenakshi Lekhi

  • Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

  • General VK Singh (Retd)

  • RK Singh

  • Arjun Munda

  • Smriti Irani

  • Anurag Thakur

  • Rajeev Chandrasekhar

  • Nisith Pramanik

  • Ajay Mishra Teni

  • Subhas Sarkar

  • John Barla

  • Bharti Pawar

  • Ashwini Kumar Choubey

  • Raosaheb Danve

  • Kapil Patil

  • Narayan Rane

  • Bhagwat Karad

NDA Government 2024 LIVE: Modi Cabinet To Hold First Meet Today

With the oath taking ceremony now complete, the 2024 Modi Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday. As per PTI, the new cabinet and PM will meet at the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg at 5 PM.

NDA Government 2024 LIVE: 71 Ministers Take Oath With Modi

Including Narendra Modi, a total of 72 ministers have been sworn in to form the new NDA Government for 2024. A total of 30 cabinet ministers and 36 Ministers of State, of which five are with independent charge has been inducted into the Union Council of Ministers.

NDA Government 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi Sworn In For Historic Third Term

Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third term on Sunday. PM Modi has been in office since 2014 - when he first won the elections with BJP. FOr the 2024 government, despite the BJP not securing a majority, a coalition government with NDA allies such as TDP, JDU and more has been formed.

