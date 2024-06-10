NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Cabinet 3.0 To Hold First Meeting Today; Portfolios To Be Revealed

Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu Becomes Youngest MP
With a return to coalition politics, the Modi 3.0 cabinet was distributed across the NDA allies, with BJP holding key figures. Amongst these allies is Telugu Desam Party's Ram Mohan Naidu.
Naidu, who was once the National General Secretary of TDP, is now one of the youngest MPs to hold a cabinet berth.
Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Key Figures Return For 3.0 Cabinet
Among the 72 minsiters inducted on Sunday, there are a few key figures from the Modi 2.0 Cabinet who were retained by the Prime Minister. Some of these names are -
Nirmala Sitharaman
S Jaishankar
Rajnath Singh
Piyush Goyal
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
Dharmendra Pradhan
Hardeep Singh Puri
Kiren Rijiju
Dr Manskukh Mandaviya
Modi Third Term 2024 LIVE: Modi Marks First PM Hattrick Since 1962
Before Narendra Modi;s third term, the only Indian Prime Minister to remain in power for three consecutive terms was Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru served as prime minister of India for 16 years, initially as the interim prime minister, then from 1947 till his death in 1964.
Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Star-Studded Oath Ceremony For Narendra Modi's Third Term
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth, singer Kailash Kher and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among notable attendees at the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers on Sunday.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, Diretor and Producer Rajkumar Hirani and many more were spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.
Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Chirag Paswan, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Make Debut
Along with some familiar faces, several MPs made their debut in the Central Government on Sunday. actor turned politician Chirag Paswan, BJP national president JP Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhand and many others were inducted as cabinet ministers.
Modi Cabinet 2024 LIVE: Irani, Thakur Missing From New Cabinet | Who Didn't Make The Cut
At least 20 key players of the Modi Cabinet 2.0 have not made the cut for the new government. From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur, here are the ministers who didn't make it -
Ajay Bhatt
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Meenakshi Lekhi
Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
General VK Singh (Retd)
RK Singh
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Anurag Thakur
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Nisith Pramanik
Ajay Mishra Teni
Subhas Sarkar
John Barla
Bharti Pawar
Ashwini Kumar Choubey
Raosaheb Danve
Kapil Patil
Narayan Rane
Bhagwat Karad
NDA Government 2024 LIVE: Modi Cabinet To Hold First Meet Today
With the oath taking ceremony now complete, the 2024 Modi Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Monday. As per PTI, the new cabinet and PM will meet at the PM's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg at 5 PM.
NDA Government 2024 LIVE: 71 Ministers Take Oath With Modi
Including Narendra Modi, a total of 72 ministers have been sworn in to form the new NDA Government for 2024. A total of 30 cabinet ministers and 36 Ministers of State, of which five are with independent charge has been inducted into the Union Council of Ministers.
NDA Government 2024 LIVE: Narendra Modi Sworn In For Historic Third Term
Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third term on Sunday. PM Modi has been in office since 2014 - when he first won the elections with BJP. FOr the 2024 government, despite the BJP not securing a majority, a coalition government with NDA allies such as TDP, JDU and more has been formed.