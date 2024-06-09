National

Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet

Along with PM Modi, his third council of ministers - Cabinet and Ministers of State - will take their oaths as members of the central government at 7:15 PM on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
info_icon

Narendra Modi will begin his historic third term from Sunday onwards. Modi, who has served as the Prime Minister of India since 2014, will commence his third term after the oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.

Along with PM Modi, his third council of ministers - Cabinet and Ministers of State - will take their oaths as members of the central government.

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi | - PTI
Modi Oath Ceremony: A look At India's Longest-Serving Prime Ministers

BY Outlook Web Desk

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: List Of Confirmed Ministers

Union Cabinet

  • G Kishan Reddy - Telangana BJP Chief

  • Ram Mohan Naidu - TDP

  • Kiren Rijiju - Outgoing Earth Sciences Minister, Former Law and Social Justice Minister

Ministers Of State

  • Bandi Sanjay Kumar

  • Ravneet Singh Bittu

  • K Annamalai

  • Suresh Gopi

The following lists will be updated as and when more information on the confirmed ministers and their portfolios are revealed.

Narendra Modi came back to power as the third time PM after BJP managed to win by a narrow margin. Despite the party's "400 paar" dreams, the incumbent party secured around 240 votes.

Joining hands with allies such as Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, the BJP-led NDA alliance formed the majority and claimed its stake at forming the government.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  2. Banswara Verdict Is The Public's Rejection Of The Communal Stance Of BJP: Rajkumar Roat
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 9: Modi To Take Oath As PM, IND-PAK T20 World Cup, EU Elections And More
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet
  5. NEET Exam Row: Youth Congress, NSUI Workers Stage Protest In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Twinkle Khanna Reveals A ‘Foolish Relative’ Once Made Fun Of Her Daughter's Skin Colour
  2. Kartik Aaryan Beams With Joy As 'Chandu Champion' Becomes First Film To Open Advance Booking On Burj Khalifa
  3. Sona Mohapatra Slams Vishal Dadlani For Offering Job To CISF Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut
  4. ‘Heeramandi’ Actor Taha Shah Badussha Recalls Running Behind Karan Johar’s Car: He Was Kind To Give Me His Number
  5. 'Munjya' Box Office Collection Day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore On Its First Saturday
Sports News
  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Men In Blue Face Babar Azam & Co In New York
  2. French Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Her Maiden Grand Slam Doubles Title
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Alexander Zverev Up Against Carlos Alcaraz In French Open Final
  4. South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 21: When, Where To Watch
  5. Euro 2024: Ronaldo, Modric Enter Championship Proving Age As Just A Number
World News
  1. Water Crisis In Atlanta: How Small Businesses Are Coping With The Aftermath
  2. Iran's Presidential Election: Ahmadinejad Blocked Again, 6 Candidates Approved
  3. 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Marries 96-Year-Old Sweetheart Near Historic D-Day Beaches Of Normandy
  4. This Mexican Fashion Designer Takes Political Ads To Next Level, Upcycles Them Into Trendy Accessories
  5. Gaza's Health Ministry Says 274 Palestinians Were Killed In Israeli Raid That Rescued 4 Hostages
Latest Stories
  1. NDA Oath Taking Ceremony: Here Are Dignitaries On Guest List For Mega Event
  2. PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy
  3. Modi Oath Ceremony: What Is The Text Of PM’s Oath
  4. PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Modi’s Historic Swearing-In At 7:15 PM; Rijiju Among Confirmed Names In Cabinet
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Windies Trample Hapless UGA By 144-Run Margin
  6. Pakistan: 2 Men From Ahmadi Community Killed In Punjab Province
  7. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
  8. India Vs Pakistan At The Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: 5 Must-Watch Sports Films To Amp Up The Excitement Before The Massive Showdown