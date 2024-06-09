Modi Cabinet 3.0: List Of Confirmed Ministers In Union Cabinet

Narendra Modi will begin his historic third term from Sunday onwards. Modi, who has served as the Prime Minister of India since 2014, will commence his third term after the oath taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi.
Along with PM Modi, his third council of ministers - Cabinet and Ministers of State - will take their oaths as members of the central government.
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: List Of Confirmed Ministers
Union Cabinet
G Kishan Reddy - Telangana BJP Chief
Ram Mohan Naidu - TDP
Kiren Rijiju - Outgoing Earth Sciences Minister, Former Law and Social Justice Minister
Ministers Of State
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Ravneet Singh Bittu
K Annamalai
Suresh Gopi
The following lists will be updated as and when more information on the confirmed ministers and their portfolios are revealed.
Narendra Modi came back to power as the third time PM after BJP managed to win by a narrow margin. Despite the party's "400 paar" dreams, the incumbent party secured around 240 votes.
Joining hands with allies such as Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, the BJP-led NDA alliance formed the majority and claimed its stake at forming the government.