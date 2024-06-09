Modi Oath Ceremony: A look At India's Longest-Serving Prime Ministers

Jawaharlal Nehru (Congress)

Tenure: 1947-1964

Duration: 16 years, 286 days

Jawaharlal Nehru, a prominent lawyer, served as India's prime minister for 16 years and 286 days until his death in 1964. He won three consecutive terms with a significant majority but faced challenges from within and outside his party. Nehru played a crucial role in India's freedom struggle and established the country's foreign policy of non-alignment during the Cold War.

Indira Gandhi (Congress)

Tenure: 1966-1977, 1980-1984

Duration: 15 years, 350 days

Indira Gandhi, India's first and only female prime minister, served for 15 years and 350 days. Her anti-poverty measures, Green revolution, and the war with Pakistan, which helped liberate Bangladesh made her immensely popular. Her tenure was also marked by emergency and her eventual assassination in 1984.