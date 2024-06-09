National

PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi; Modi Pays Tribute At Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal

PM Narendra Modi Oath-taking Ceremony LIVE Updates: For a third consecutive term, Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister in the presence of several dignitaries.

Asmita Ravi Shankar
Asmita Ravi Shankar
9 June 2024
9 June 2024
PM-designate Modi pays tribute at Sadaiv Atal and Rajghat.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Around 1,100 Traffic Police Personnel Deployed 

Speaking about the arrangements made for PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony, DCP Traffic Prashant Gautam said, "Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony...Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed...The traffic staff is completely briefed...There will be restricted entry and movement in areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2 pm."

PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Nearly 30 Ministers To Take Oath Today, Say Reports

According to a NDTV report, nearly 30 ministers, along with PM-designate Narendra Modi, will take oath today evening. The Union Council of Ministers is likely to have 78-81 ministers.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Defence Chiefs Accompany Modi At National War Memorial

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh, along with PM-designate Narendra Modi, laid wreath at the National War Memorial.

PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Modi Lays Wreath At National War Memorial

PM-designate Narendra Modi laid wreath at the National War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was also accompanied by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh.

PM Modi Oath Taking LIVE: Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

PM Modi Oath Taking LIVE: Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony later in the day today, PM-designate visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi Shapath LIVE: BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Details

BJP held high-level meetings to finalise names of leaders who will be given ministerial berths in the new NDA government. The meetings were held on Saturday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking ceremony scheduled on Sunday.

The BJP meetings assume significance considering the party has to accommodate other NDA partners for the first time since acquiring power at the Centre in 2014. READ FULL STORY

PM Modi Oath LIVE: The Challenges And The Questions Ahead Of Modi's 3rd Term

As BJP supremo Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third time, he’d be doing so in circumstances starkly differently to what he would have anticipated. With the BJP falling short of even the majority mark, the ‘400 paar’ vision remains a distant dream for the saffron party.

The transition from "Modi Sarkar" to "NDA Sarkar" marks unfamiliar territory for Modi who has been the party's face for the last decade. His ascension to the throne now comes with the crucial support of allies Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. READ FULL STORY

PM Modi Oath-Taking LIVE: NDA Elects As Modi As Parliamentary Party Leader

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi was officially chosen as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, days after it secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Narendra Modi later met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. READ FULL STORY

Narendra Modi News LIVE: Who Administer Oath To Prime Minister | FAQ Answered

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday at 7:15 pm.

This comes after Narendra Modi was appointed as the PM-designate by Murmu on Friday, following BJP chief JP Nadda handing over the letter stating Modi's election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

PM Modi Oath Time LIVE: When And Where Will Swearing-In Ceremony Take Place?

PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place in the national capital at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday, June 9.

PM Modi Oath LIVE: Modi Posters On Display In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony

Posters of PM-designate Narendra Modi have been put up in the national capital ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in the city today.

PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik's Creation For Narendra Modi

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art, congratulating PM-designate Narendra Modi ahead the swearing-in ceremony for the third consecutive term today.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Doubt Congress Will Attend Even If Invited, Says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday had said that its leaders are yet to receive invitations for PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"I have very serious doubts if the Congress will also attend, even if it is invited...There has been no legitimacy for Modi, whatsoever," Ramesh said.

"He got himself anointed as head of the NDA alliance and then had a meeting of NDA MPs in the central hall...There is no limit to hypocrisy as far as Modi is concerned," the senior Congress leader added.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Will Skip Swearing-in Even If Invited

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and mentioned that her party was not invited to his oath-taking ceremony, adding that she will not go even if the invitation is sent.

Mamata said she thinks that Modi "should not be PM" as it is against the "mandate".

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Hotel Arrangement For Dignitaries

The dignitaries attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be given designated from their hotels to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and back. Top hotels including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under heavy security cover.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Delhi On High Alert, Traffic Advisory Issued

The national capital is on high alert ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Extensive security arrangements, mimicking the ones made for the G20 summit last year, have been made to ensure complete safety in the city.

Delhi Police has also issued traffic advisory to prevent any inconvenience for the commuters. Reportedly, it will be likely that several roads heading towards the central part of the city will be shut.

A no-fly zone/prohibition of certain flying objects in Delhi has also been highlighted by the police.

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Who Are All Attending Swearing-in Ceremony | Details

The guest list to PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony includes Bangaldesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among others.

The heads of Bhutan and Mauritius are also likely to be present at the ceremony today.

PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking LIVE: Swearing-in Ceremony At 7:15 PM Today

Narendra Modi is set to return as the Prime Minister of India for a third straight term on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to him at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi; Modi Pays Tribute At Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal
  2. ‘Will Normalise Ties On Basis Of Mutual Respect’: India Tells China
  3. BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Here Is Who Is Getting What
  4. India And The Maldives Ready To Re-set Bilateral Ties
  5. Modi’s Third Term Begins Today: The Challenges And The Questions
Entertainment News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. Chunky Panday Shares Picture With Aditya Roy Kapur From Amidst Rumours Of His Daughter’s Break-Up
  3. Dinesh Lal Yadav Wishes His 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural' Co-star Pakkhi Hegde On Her Birthday
  4. Boman Irani Pulls Off Role Reversal At Mumbai Airport, 'Shoots' Paparazzi
  5. 'Anupamaa' Star Gaurav Khanna Reflects On Why Talent & Hard Work Matter More Than Luck
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Live Updates: UGA Struggling In Pursuit Of Windies' 174-Run Target
  2. French Open Day 14 Recap: Swiatek Claims Title Hat-Trick; Arevalo-Pavic Win Men's Doubles Final
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Men, Women Face Great Britain In FIH Pro League
  4. T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Urges England To Dust Themselves Off As Exit Looms
  5. West Indies Vs Uganda Toss Update, T20 World Cup: WI Bat First In Guyana - Check Playing XIs
World News
  1. Dick Van Dyke Makes History, Becomes Oldest Daytime Emmy Award Winner At 98
  2. First Reported Case Of Sexually Transmitted Rare Fungal Strain Rings Alarm In US: Trichophyton Mentagrophytes Type VII Identified
  3. Drone Attacks In Russia-occupied Ukrainian Regions Kill 28, Says Moscow Official
  4. Saudi Arabia Says No Place For 'Political Slogans' In Hajj In Apparent Reference To Gaza War
  5. A Cheesy Attraction Is Coming To Paris, First Museum Dedicated To Cheese Opens Next Week
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress Leaders Chalk Out Future Strategy At CWC Meet | Details Inside
  4. Ileana D'Cruz Shares Adorable Pictures With Son Koa Phoenix From Her Beach Holiday - Check Post Inside
  5. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh’s Film Performs Decently, Earns Nearly Rs 4 Crore
  6. Ramoji Rao Passes Away At 87: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli Pay Tributes To The Media Baron
  7. PM Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: AI Technology For Security; Snipers, Armed Cops To Be Deployed | Delhi On High Alert
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results Highlights | June 8: Congress Not Invited Yet, TMC To Skip PM Modi's Swearing Ceremony On June 9