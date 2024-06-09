PM Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE: Security Beefed Up In Delhi; Modi Pays Tribute At Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal

PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Around 1,100 Traffic Police Personnel Deployed
Speaking about the arrangements made for PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony, DCP Traffic Prashant Gautam said, "Comprehensive arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony...Almost 1,100 traffic staff have been deployed...The traffic staff is completely briefed...There will be restricted entry and movement in areas around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2 pm."
PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Nearly 30 Ministers To Take Oath Today, Say Reports
According to a NDTV report, nearly 30 ministers, along with PM-designate Narendra Modi, will take oath today evening. The Union Council of Ministers is likely to have 78-81 ministers.
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Defence Chiefs Accompany Modi At National War Memorial
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and VCAS Air Vice Marshal Amar Preet Singh, along with PM-designate Narendra Modi, laid wreath at the National War Memorial.
PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Modi Lays Wreath At National War Memorial
PM-designate Narendra Modi laid wreath at the National War Memorial ahead of his swearing-in ceremony later in the day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi was also accompanied by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh.
PM Modi Oath Taking LIVE: Modi Pays Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today, Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi visited Sadaiv Atal to pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
PM Modi Oath Taking LIVE: Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony later in the day today, PM-designate visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
PM Modi Shapath LIVE: BJP Decides On Key Ministers, Allies To Be Given Cabinet Berths | Details
BJP held high-level meetings to finalise names of leaders who will be given ministerial berths in the new NDA government. The meetings were held on Saturday, a day ahead of the scheduled oath taking ceremony scheduled on Sunday.
The BJP meetings assume significance considering the party has to accommodate other NDA partners for the first time since acquiring power at the Centre in 2014. READ FULL STORY
PM Modi Oath LIVE: The Challenges And The Questions Ahead Of Modi's 3rd Term
As BJP supremo Narendra Modi is all set to take the oath as India’s Prime Minister for the third time, he’d be doing so in circumstances starkly differently to what he would have anticipated. With the BJP falling short of even the majority mark, the ‘400 paar’ vision remains a distant dream for the saffron party.
The transition from "Modi Sarkar" to "NDA Sarkar" marks unfamiliar territory for Modi who has been the party's face for the last decade. His ascension to the throne now comes with the crucial support of allies Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar. READ FULL STORY
PM Modi Oath-Taking LIVE: NDA Elects As Modi As Parliamentary Party Leader
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi was officially chosen as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday, days after it secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Narendra Modi later met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. READ FULL STORY
Narendra Modi News LIVE: Who Administer Oath To Prime Minister | FAQ Answered
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the prime minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday at 7:15 pm.
This comes after Narendra Modi was appointed as the PM-designate by Murmu on Friday, following BJP chief JP Nadda handing over the letter stating Modi's election as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
PM Modi Oath Time LIVE: When And Where Will Swearing-In Ceremony Take Place?
PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will take place in the national capital at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday, June 9.
PM Modi Oath LIVE: Modi Posters On Display In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony
Posters of PM-designate Narendra Modi have been put up in the national capital ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in the city today.
PM Modi Shapath LIVE: Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik's Creation For Narendra Modi
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand art, congratulating PM-designate Narendra Modi ahead the swearing-in ceremony for the third consecutive term today.
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Doubt Congress Will Attend Even If Invited, Says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday had said that its leaders are yet to receive invitations for PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.
"I have very serious doubts if the Congress will also attend, even if it is invited...There has been no legitimacy for Modi, whatsoever," Ramesh said.
"He got himself anointed as head of the NDA alliance and then had a meeting of NDA MPs in the central hall...There is no limit to hypocrisy as far as Modi is concerned," the senior Congress leader added.
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Will Skip Swearing-in Even If Invited
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi and mentioned that her party was not invited to his oath-taking ceremony, adding that she will not go even if the invitation is sent.
Mamata said she thinks that Modi "should not be PM" as it is against the "mandate".
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Hotel Arrangement For Dignitaries
The dignitaries attending Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony will be given designated from their hotels to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and back. Top hotels including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi have already been brought under heavy security cover.
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Delhi On High Alert, Traffic Advisory Issued
The national capital is on high alert ahead of PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.
Extensive security arrangements, mimicking the ones made for the G20 summit last year, have been made to ensure complete safety in the city.
Delhi Police has also issued traffic advisory to prevent any inconvenience for the commuters. Reportedly, it will be likely that several roads heading towards the central part of the city will be shut.
A no-fly zone/prohibition of certain flying objects in Delhi has also been highlighted by the police.
PM Modi Oath Ceremony LIVE: Who Are All Attending Swearing-in Ceremony | Details
The guest list to PM-designate Narendra Modi's swearing in ceremony includes Bangaldesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, among others.
The heads of Bhutan and Mauritius are also likely to be present at the ceremony today.
PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking LIVE: Swearing-in Ceremony At 7:15 PM Today
Narendra Modi is set to return as the Prime Minister of India for a third straight term on Sunday, with President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to him at 7:15 pm on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.