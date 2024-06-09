India And The Maldives Ready To Re-set Bilateral Ties

Among all the leaders who will be in attendance, the most significant at the moment is President Muizzu because of the testy relations between Male and New Delhi. As is well known the two Asian powers – India and China are both hoping to bring Maldives into their sphere of influence. The Maldivian Democratic Party headed by former president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, was seen as pro-India, while his successor Muizzu’s People's National Congress (PNC) slants towards China. Beijing’s influence in the island nation, a stone’s throw from India has grown by leaps and bounds since he took over the presidency. By coming for Modi’s swearing -in Muizza has indicated that he is now ready to reset ties with India and normalise ties with one of his country’s closest neighbours.